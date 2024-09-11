Liminal Proudly Welcomes Filip Verley As Chief Innovation Officer Amid Recent Executive Appointments For COO, Managing Director And Principal Advisor

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEW YORK, Sept. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Liminal, a company that empowers businesses with actionable and competitive intelligence, is thrilled to announce the appointment of Filip Verley as Chief Innovation Officer, alongside several other key executive appointments. Filip's addition reinforces Liminal's commitment to delivering innovative solutions and further solidifying its leadership in actionable future intelligence solutions to cybersecurity, fraud prevention, and crimes compliance companies.

Filip is a seasoned executive product leader with an extensive background in financial crimes compliance, fraud prevention, and product innovation. His proven track record includes playing a pivotal role at Google, where he led the development of its Age Assurance program, impacting billions of users globally. With his background in product management at Google, Filip brings a unique perspective on the intersection of technology, identity, and its impact on the user experience. At Google and previously Airbnb, he successfully launched transformative identity verification initiatives, including the verification of guests and hosts in the U.S., which significantly improved trust and user experience.

Liminal, Filip will help drive the company's strategy and product roadmap focused on growth, and fueling development from concept to market. His deep subject matter expertise strengthens Liminal's research function and drives the advancement of core Link platform capabilities, positioning the company for long-term market leadership and ensuring continuous value creation for its customers. Filip will also lead Liminal's pricing and performance syndicate program, a new initiative aimed at further empowering clients in areas like cybersecurity, fraud prevention, and financial crimes compliance.

"Filip is the embodiment of what Liminal stands for-his deep expertise in identity and product management, coupled with his strategic approach to blending AI and human insight, aligns perfectly with the direction we are taking as a company," said Travis Jarae, CEO of Liminal. "His leadership and innovative thinking will help us continue to push the boundaries of what's possible in the markets we serve, ultimately helping our clients turn complexity into clarity with actionable market intelligence."

Liminal enables businesses to drive growth by providing unmatched access to data, market analysis, and expert-in-the-loop intelligence. Filip's role will further strengthen this mission by aligning product development with market needs, ensuring that Liminal's customers benefit from cutting-edge solutions that deliver measurable results.

"I'm thrilled to join Liminal at such an exciting time," Filip shared. "I look forward to working with the talented teams here to create impactful products and continue pushing the boundaries of technology and innovation for our clients."

New Executive Appointments

Along with Filip's appointment, Liminal is pleased to announce several other executive leadership appointments that further strengthen the company's operational and strategic foundation.

Will Charnley, Chief Operating Officer, leads Liminal's strategic planning and operational management and oversees sales, membership, and customer success. In his previous role as a Managing Director of Liminal's Advisory Services team, Will helped grow Liminal's customer base to over 60 enterprise clients and launch its Membership and Research programs. His industry expertise has helped create impactful outcomes for customers in cybersecurity, identity, fraud, and financial crimes compliance.

Joe Stuntz returns to Liminal as Principal Advisor, focusing on the intersection of identity and cybersecurity. Joe brings over 15 years of experience in strategy and analytics across the private and public sectors. His expertise in advising C-level executives, leading long-term strategy for cybersecurity offices, and working in cybersecurity and identity policy at the White House equips Liminal's members with invaluable insights in managing security and identity challenges.

Will St. Clair, Managing Director and Partner of Liminal's Advisory team, has an extensive background in fintech, identity, and B2B SaaS. Before Liminal, Will served as GM of Growth for a $1B+ privately-held data and compliance platform. He has led growth and strategy teams at companies such as Zillow and Proof, and his expertise in partnerships and strategic business operations will play a critical role in guiding Liminal's clients through complex business challenges in the identity and financial services sectors.

About Liminal

Liminal is a technology company that empowers businesses with actionable market and competitive intelligence for go-to-market and sales enablement. Our state-of-the-art platform combines the precision of AI with unmatched human expertise to deliver unparalleled access to proprietary data, in-depth analysis, and curated insights, enabling executives to turn complexity into clarity and drive growth. We specialize in providing targeted solutions for fraud and identity, cybersecurity, trust and safety, financial crimes compliance, and privacy and consent management. Trusted by top public and private companies and investment firms, Liminal helps leaders navigate complex markets with confidence.

