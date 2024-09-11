Oracle Expands Multicloud Capabilities With AWS, Google Cloud, And Microsoft Azure

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Oracle Database services running on Oracle Cloud Infrastructure are deployed directly in AWS, Cloud, and Microsoft Azure data centers

LAS VEGAS, Sept. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Oracle CloudWorld -- Oracle is collaborating with

AWS, Google Cloud, and Microsoft Azure to help customers accelerate their application migrations and modernizations. Oracle Database@AWS , Oracle Database@Azure , and

Oracle Database@Google Cloud give customers direct access to Oracle Database services running on Oracle Cloud Infrastructure

(OCI) and deployed in AWS, Google Cloud, and Microsoft Azure data centers, respectively. To satisfy increasing demand for Oracle Database services running on OCI, Oracle will work with AWS, Google Cloud, and Microsoft Azure to continue to expand availability globally.

"We are working with AWS, Google Cloud, and Microsoft Azure to help customers simplify cloud migration, multicloud deployment, and management," said Karan Batta, senior vice president, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure. "This was unthinkable in the cloud space just a few years ago and together, we will be able to give customers the flexibility to use multiple clouds. Customers can now quickly and easily combine services from across AWS, Google Cloud, Microsoft Azure, and OCI to drive breakthroughs in the cloud."

Oracle Database@AWS Launches at Oracle CloudWorld

Oracle Database@AWS is a new offering that allows customers to access Oracle Autonomous Database on dedicated infrastructure and Oracle Exadata Database Service within AWS. Oracle Database@AWS will provide customers with a unified experience between OCI and AWS, offering simplified database administration, billing, and customer support. In addition, customers will have the ability to seamlessly connect enterprise data in Oracle Database to applications running on Amazon Elastic Compute Cloud (Amazon EC2), AWS Analytics services, or AWS's advanced artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) services, including Amazon Bedrock.

With direct access to Oracle Exadata Database Service on AWS, including Oracle Autonomous Database on dedicated infrastructure and workloads running on Oracle Real Application Clusters (RAC), Oracle Database@AWS allows customers to bring together all of their enterprise data to drive breakthrough innovation. The new offering provides a low latency network connection between Oracle databases and applications on AWS. This allows customers to benefit from Oracle Autonomous Database, a fully automated and managed Oracle Database service, and the performance, availability, security, and cost-effectiveness of Oracle Exadata Database Service, while enjoying the security, agility, flexibility, and sustainability benefits provided by AWS.

Customer will also benefit from a simplified procurement experience via AWS Marketplace that enables them to purchase Oracle Database services using their existing AWS commitments and use their existing Oracle license benefits, including Bring Your Own License (BYOL) and discount programs such as Oracle Support Rewards (OSR). To learn more about the latest Oracle Database@AWS news, please visit here .

Oracle Database@Azure is Now Available in Six Azure Datacenters

To meet strong customer demand across the globe, Oracle Database@Azure will soon be available in 15 more regions including Brazil South, Central India, Central US, East US 2, Italy North, Japan East, North Europe, South Central US, Southeast Asia, Spain Central, Sweden Central, United Arab Emirates North, West Europe, West US 2, and West US 3.



Oracle now operates and manages Oracle Exadata Database Service, Oracle Autonomous Database, and Oracle Database Zero Data Loss Autonomous Recovery Service running on OCI in six Microsoft Azure regions including Australia East, Canada Central, East US, France Central, Germany West Central, and UK South.

Customers can purchase Oracle Database@Azure as a completely new service or using their existing Azure commitments or discount programs. They can also leverage their existing Oracle license benefits such as Bring Your Own License (BYOL) and Oracle Support Rewards. Oracle Autonomous Database, Oracle Exadata Database Service, and Oracle Database Zero Data Loss Autonomous Recovery Service are available with custom quotes via private offer. Oracle Autonomous Database is now also available as pay-as-you-go, giving customers the flexibility to deploy a fully managed database in minutes.

To learn more about the latest Oracle Database@Azure news, please visit here .



Oracle Database@Google Cloud Now Generally Available

Oracle Database@Google Cloud is now generally available in four Google Cloud regions across the United States and Europe. Customers will now be able to run Oracle Exadata Database Service, Oracle Autonomous Database, and Oracle Database Zero Data Loss Autonomous Recovery Service on OCI in Google Cloud datacenters across U.S. East (Ashburn), U.S. West (Salt Lake City), U.K. South (London), and Germany Central (Frankfurt), expanding to many more regions in the coming months across North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia Pacific, and Latin America.

Oracle Database@Google Cloud gives customers direct access to Oracle Database services running on OCI and deployed in Google Cloud datacenters for the first time. This enables customers to take advantage of Oracle's industry-leading database and Exadata technology to accelerate innovation and develop new applications. It also enables customers to easily create new cloud applications using the industry leading Oracle Database or migrate their existing Oracle databases and applications to OCI running in Google Cloud with simplified cloud purchasing and management.

For example, customers can purchase Oracle Database services using their existing Google Cloud commitments and leverage their existing Oracle license benefits, such as Bring Your Own License (BYOL) and Oracle Support Rewards. Oracle Exadata Database Service, Oracle Autonomous Database, and Oracle Database Zero Data Loss Autonomous Recovery Service are available with custom quotes via private offer. Oracle Autonomous Database is also available with usage-based pricing, giving customers the flexibility to deploy a fully managed database in minutes. To learn more about the latest Oracle Database@Google Cloud news, please visit here .

Additional Resources



Learn more about Oracle Database@AWS , Oracle Database@Azure , Oracle Database@Google Cloud

Learn more about OCI's distributed cloud Learn more about Oracle database services , Oracle Autonomous Database , Oracle Exadata Database Service

About Oracle Distributed Cloud

Oracle's distributed cloud delivers the benefits of cloud with greater control and flexibility. Oracle's distributed cloud lineup includes:



Public cloud:

Hyperscale public cloud regions serve any size of organization, including those requiring strict EU sovereignty controls. See the full list of regions here .

Dedicated cloud:

Customers can run all OCI cloud services in their own data centers with OCI Dedicated Region, while partners can resell OCI cloud services and customize the experience using Oracle Alloy. Oracle also operates separate U.S., UK, and Australian Government Clouds, and Isolated Cloud Regions for U.S. national security purposes. Each of these products provide a full cloud and AI stack that customers can deploy as a Sovereign Cloud.

Hybrid cloud:

OCI delivers key cloud services on-premises via Oracle Exadata Cloud@Customer and Compute Cloud@Customer and is already managing deployments in over 60 countries. Multicloud:

Options including Oracle Database@AWS, Oracle Database@Azure, Oracle Database@Google Cloud, HeatWave MySQL on AWS and Microsoft Azure, Oracle Interconnect for Microsoft Azure, and Oracle Interconnect for Google Cloud allow customers to combine key capabilities from across clouds.

