Pound Pressured By Manufacturing
Date
9/11/2024 2:32:15 PM
(MENAFN- FxPro)
Disappointing economic data from the UK prevented the Pound from rallying despite the Dollar's weakness. Statistics for July showed that the economy's volume was almost unchanged from the previous month, much weaker than the expected 0.2% m/m growth.
MENAFN11092024000156011031ID1108663312
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.