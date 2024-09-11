Clene Inc. (NASDAQ: CLNN) Management Presenting Recent Achievements, CNM-Au8(R) Results, At H.C. Wainwright Conference

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network)



The H.C. Wainwright 26th Annual Global is being held on-line and in person, Sept. 9-11.

Clene management will give a virtual presentation of the company's most recent achievements and results and will hold one-on-one investor meetings.

Lead drug candidate CNM-Au8 has been shown to restore and protect neurological function, offering new hope for patients with neurodegenerative conditions. The company is seeking FDA approval to file a new drug application for CNM-Au8, using the accelerated approval pathway for of ALS.

Clene (NASDAQ: CLNN) , a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on improving mitochondrial health and protecting neuronal function to treat neurodegenerative diseases, including amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (“ALS”) and multiple sclerosis (“MS”), will present at the H.C. Wainwright 26th Annual Global Investment Conference.

During the Sept. 9-11 event, Clene management presented the company's latest achievements and updates, including recent results and plans for lead candidate CNM-Au8. The company will also participate in one-on-one investor meetings. A webcast of the presentation is available with...

