Original-Research: Knaus Tabbert AG (Von First Berlin Equity Research Gmbh)

Classification of First Berlin Equity Research GmbH to Knaus Tabbert AG Company Name: Knaus Tabbert AG ISIN: DE000A2YN504

Reason for the research: Caravan Solon Recommendation: Kaufen from: 11.09.2024 Target price: €69 Target price on sight of: 12 Monate Last rating change: - Analyst: Ellis Acklin

First Berlin Equity Research hat ein Research Update zu Knaus Tabbert AG (ISIN: DE000A2YN504) veröffentlicht. Analyst Ellis Acklin bestätigt seine BUY-Empfehlung und bestätigt sein Kursziel von EUR 69,00.



Zusammenfassung:

Wir haben den Caravan Salon 2024 besucht, um die neuesten Wohnmobile aus erster Hand zu sehen, den Puls der Verbraucher zu fühlen und uns mit der Unternehmensführung der KTA zu treffen. Die Besucherzahl überstieg erneut eine Viertelmillion, und in 16 Messehallen präsentierten sich 778 Aussteller. Wir sahen keine Anzeichen dafür, dass die Nachfrage nachlässt. Der Höhepunkt unseres Besuchs war ein Blick hinter den Vorhang der mit Spannung erwarteten neuen Marke Xperian von KTA. Die Vision von KTA für Xperian ist, dass es mehr sein soll als nur eine neue Reihe futuristischer Wohnmobile, sondern auch ein völlig neues Kundenerlebnis, das durch eine neu gestaltete Vertriebsplattform angeführt wird. KTA hält sich mit Details zurück, bis die Marke im Januar offiziell eingeführt wird, aber das Management war ausgesprochen optimistisch, was die Aussichten von Xperian und den allgemeinen Zustand der Wohnmobilbranche angeht. Wir gehen davon aus, dass Xperian die Investorenbasis des Wohnmobilherstellers neu beleben wird und stufen KTA weiterhin mit Kaufen und einem Kursziel von €69 ein.



First Berlin Equity Research has published a research update on Knaus Tabbert AG (ISIN: DE000A2YN504). Analyst Ellis Acklin reiterated his BUY rating and maintained his EUR 69.00 price target.



Abstract:

We attended the 2024 Caravan Salon to get a first-hand look at the latest RVs, take the pulse of consumers, and meet with KTA brass. Attendance again topped a quarter million, and 16 exhibition halls showcased 778 exhibitors. We saw no signs that demand is flagging. The highlight of our trip was a peek behind the curtain of KTA's much anticipated new brand, Xperian. KTA's vision for Xperian is that it should be more than just a fresh line of futuristic RVs; it will also aim to create a whole new customer journey spearheaded by a reimagined distribution platform. KTA remains hushed on details pending the formal launch of the brand in January, but management were decidedly upbeat about Xperian's prospects as well as the overall state of the RV industry. We expect Xperian will reinvigorate the RV maker's investor base and remain Buy-rated on KTA with a €69 TP.



