Kudelski IoT Security Labs Becomes an Approved OCP S.A.F.E. Security Review Provider (SRP)

11.09.2024 / 17:45 CET/CEST

Kudelski IoT will rigorously test and certify the security of semiconductors and devices

to help safeguard global data centers.

Cheseaux-sur-Lausanne, Switzerland and Phoenix, AZ, USA – September 11, 2024 – Kudelski IoT , a division of the Kudelski Group (SIX: KUD.S) and a global leader in digital security and IoT solutions, is proud to announce that Kudelski IoT Security Labs has been officially approved as a security review provider (SRP) for the Open Compute Project (OCP) Security Appraisal Framework and Enablement (S.A.F.E.) program. The OCP S.A.F.E. program is designed to ensure the highest levels of security in modern data centers by providing rigorous security conformance assessments for devices and their firmware. Kudelski IoT's approval as an OCP Security Review Provider underscores the company's commitment to advancing the security posture of hardware and firmware components across the supply chain. "We were approved for the OCP S.A.F.E. program as an SRP based on our extensive experience and competence in security audits," said Joël Conus, SVP of Kudelski IoT Security Labs. "We are proud to add this program to our portfolio of certifications. Our security experts will provide comprehensive security assessments and conformance assurance to clients pursuing OCP S.A.F.E. product approval, thereby protecting their devices and businesses from attacks." “Becoming an approved OCP S.A.F.E. SRP means joining a select set of OCP members committed to the highest standards of security and reliability. We welcome Kudelski IoT Security Labs to the OCP Community and look forward to their leadership in working with device vendors to drive the OCP S.A.F.E. program forward,” said Steve Helvie, VP of Emerging Markets - Open Compute Project (OCP). As an OCP-approved lab, Kudelski IoT Security Labs will conduct security conformance reviews, helping device vendors reduce the overhead and redundancy of security audits while ensuring robust independent security testing. This approval enables Kudelski IoT to support a broader range of customers in achieving OCP S.A.F.E. recognition for their products, promoting greater security and trust in the marketplace. The OCP S.A.F.E. program verifies the security-critical areas of a device such as standard hardware interface and protocols for ensuring boot code integrity, open-source firmware for dedicated security hardware, security firmware APIs and protocols, change of ownership of IT gear, firmware security provisioning methodologies, secure boot of firmware and operating systems, recovery from a compromised state, securing and verifying all mutable storage (e.g., flash for BIOS, BMC, microcontroller(s), CPLD), and secure updates to mutable storage with rollback-protection options. Kudelski IoT Security Labs will include all these elements in their comprehensive audit of data center devices. Kudelski IoT Security Labs offers extensive capabilities, including vulnerability assessments, penetration testing, firmware analysis, and compliance certification. With state-of-the-art facilities and a team of seasoned security experts, Kudelski IoT provides a comprehensive suite of services designed to meet the evolving security needs of the IoT landscape. For more information about Kudelski IoT and our security lab services and solutions, please visit About Kudelski IoT Kudelski IoT is the Internet of Things division of Kudelski Group and provides end-to-end IoT solutions, IoT product design, and full-lifecycle services to IoT device manufacturers, ecosystem creators, and end-user companies. These solutions and services leverage the group's 30+ years of innovation in digital business model creation; hardware, software and ecosystem design and testing; state-of-the-art security lifecycle management technologies and services and managed operation of complex systems. For more information about Kudelski IoT, please visit

About Kudelski Group The Kudelski Group (SIX: KUD.S) is a world leader in digital business enablement technologies that encompass digital content security, cybersecurity, and IoT. NAGRAVISION provides end-to-end convergent media solutions to the digital entertainment industry including services and applications requiring access control and rights management to secure the revenue in digital television, internet, mobile and interactive applications.. Kudelski Security is an innovative, independent provider of tailored cybersecurity solutions to help enterprises and public sector institutions assess risks and vulnerabilities and protect their data and systems. Kudelski IoT provides end-to-end solutions, IoT product design, and full-lifecycle services to IoT device manufacturers, ecosystem creators and end-user companies. The Kudelski Group is headquartered in Cheseaux-sur-Lausanne, Switzerland and Phoenix (AZ), USA with offices in 32 countries around the world. For more information, please visit . Media contacts



