Globally Pioneering Integrated Solar-Storage-Charging-Discharging Solutions Unveiled By SINEXCEL At RE+ 2024

SINEXCEL, an established yet modest leader in power electronics, made a powerful and unexpected impression at RE+ 2024. Showcasing its latest innovations, including the Integrated Solar-Storage-Charging-Discharging Solution featuring the groundbreaking unified Tianji Architecture, SINEXCEL has quickly become a name to watch in the North American market.
Powered by SINEXCEL's globally pioneering Tianji Architecture, the Integrated Solar-Storage-Charging-Discharging
Solution unifies solar, storage, charging and discharging modules in an innovative distributed DC bus system. This architecture tackles low energy conversion efficiency and DC bus short-circuit issues, improving charging efficiency by 1.2% over industry standards. By standardizing the design of charging, V2G, and integrated modules, it ensures a smooth transition to a fully integrated system. With microsecond-level precision in energy management, it guarantees 'zero' overload, maintaining safe operation across all equipment and power lines-offering an unparalleled advantage for charge point operators.
Adding to the excitement, SINEXCEL unveiled its industry-leading energy storage Power Conversion Systems (PCS), including the latest 3.15MW PCS, 5/6.25MW Skid solution, and 160M PCS, setting a new benchmark for flexibility, stability, and compatibility in the industry. These systems act as core stabilizers for microgrids, supporting massive loads through parallel operation without internal communication. They deliver precise control with a 1% margin of error, responding to commands within 20 milliseconds-aligning perfectly with high-efficiency microgrid strategy demands. With optimized algorithms compatible with diesel generators, SINEXCEL's PCS ensure unmatched power stability. These systems are ideally suited for low-power situations, electricity scarcity environments such as island or off-grid mode, and high-quality power scenarios like precision manufacturing, providing robust solutions for evolving energy demands.
A
key
highlight
of
the
event
was
SINEXCEL's
strategic
partnership
with
FastCharge,
a
key
player
in
American
EV
charging
solutions.
This
collaboration
underscores
SINEXCEL's
readiness
to
deliver
innovative,
cutting-edge
solutions
and
exceptional
charging
experiences
to
customers
across
the
region.
Derek Leng, General Manager of SINEXCEL North America, stated, "SINEXCEL is always at the forefront of energy storage and EV charging solutions. Alongside
the
innovations
we've
unveiled
here,
we
are
thrilled
to
soon
introduce
our
recently
launched Megawatt Charging
System (MCS), the
first
of
its
kind
launched in
Asia, to
North
America."
SINEXCEL, a true pioneer in the industry, has been a driving force in EV charging and energy storage solutions since 2011, leveraging its deep expertise in power electronics technology. With partnerships over 60 countries, including alliances with industry titans like Shell, BP, and Schneider, SINEXCEL consistently pushes the boundaries of innovation. As SINEXCEL continues to lead with groundbreaking solutions and strategic partnerships, it is not just participating in the future of sustainable energy-it is defining it.
