Globally Pioneering Integrated Solar-Storage-Charging-Discharging Solutions Unveiled By SINEXCEL At RE+ 2024

SINEXCEL, an established yet modest leader in power electronics, made a powerful and unexpected impression at RE+ 2024. Showcasing its latest innovations, including the Integrated Solar-Storage-Charging-Discharging Solution featuring the groundbreaking unified Tianji Architecture, SINEXCEL has quickly become a name to watch in the North American market.

Powered by SINEXCEL's globally pioneering Tianji Architecture, the Integrated Solar-Storage-Charging-Discharging

Solution unifies solar, storage, charging and discharging modules in an innovative distributed DC bus system. This architecture tackles low energy conversion efficiency and DC bus short-circuit issues, improving charging efficiency by 1.2% over industry standards. By standardizing the design of charging, V2G, and integrated modules, it ensures a smooth transition to a fully integrated system. With microsecond-level precision in energy management, it guarantees 'zero' overload, maintaining safe operation across all equipment and power lines-offering an unparalleled advantage for charge point operators.

Adding to the excitement, SINEXCEL unveiled its industry-leading energy storage Power Conversion Systems (PCS), including the latest 3.15MW PCS, 5/6.25MW Skid solution, and 160M PCS, setting a new benchmark for flexibility, stability, and compatibility in the industry. These systems act as core stabilizers for microgrids, supporting massive loads through parallel operation without internal communication. They deliver precise control with a 1% margin of error, responding to commands within 20 milliseconds-aligning perfectly with high-efficiency microgrid strategy demands. With optimized algorithms compatible with diesel generators, SINEXCEL's PCS ensure unmatched power stability. These systems are ideally suited for low-power situations, electricity scarcity environments such as island or off-grid mode, and high-quality power scenarios like precision manufacturing, providing robust solutions for evolving energy demands.

A

key

highlight

of

the

event

was

SINEXCEL's

strategic

partnership

with

FastCharge,

a

key

player

in

American

EV

charging

solutions.

This

collaboration

underscores

SINEXCEL's

readiness

to

deliver

innovative,

cutting-edge

solutions

and

exceptional

charging

experiences

to

customers

across

the

region.

Derek Leng, General Manager of SINEXCEL North America, stated, "SINEXCEL is always at the forefront of energy storage and EV charging solutions. Alongside

the

innovations

we've

unveiled

here,

we

are

thrilled

to

soon

introduce

our

recently

launched Megawatt Charging

System (MCS), the

first

of

its

kind

launched in

Asia, to

North

America."

SINEXCEL, a true pioneer in the industry, has been a driving force in EV charging and energy storage solutions since 2011, leveraging its deep expertise in power electronics technology. With partnerships over 60 countries, including alliances with industry titans like Shell, BP, and Schneider, SINEXCEL consistently pushes the boundaries of innovation. As SINEXCEL continues to lead with groundbreaking solutions and strategic partnerships, it is not just participating in the future of sustainable energy-it is defining it.

Contact:

Melody Yu

Marketing Manager

[email protected]



SOURCE SINEXCEL

