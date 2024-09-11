Viapath Foundation Awards Comfort Cases $10,000 Grant To Support Youth In Foster Care

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Foundation is committed to providing meaningful impact on the lives of at-risk youth

VA, UNITED STATES, September 11, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- ViaPath Foundation announces a grant of $10,000 for Comfort Cases , an international non-profit 501 (c)(3) organization that promotes hope and dignity to youth in foster care.

The organization fulfills this mission by distributing personalized backpacks, known as Comfort Cases, tailored to the age and gender of each child.

These backpacks contain essential items such as pajamas, a blanket, personal hygiene products, a book or coloring book with crayons, a stuffed animal, art and school supplies, and a journal. The $10,000 grant from ViaPath will provide vital operating support, allowing Comfort Cases to continue their impactful work in transforming the lives of foster youth.

“Comfort Cases embodies the type of impact the ViaPath Foundation hopes to make on communities,” said ViaPath Foundation chair Shirley Moore Smeal.“We are so happy to be working with them to help improve the lives of, and expand opportunities for, children in foster care.”

Approximately 700 children enter foster care daily in the U.S. Comfort Cases aims to eliminate the demoralizing practice of placing children in foster homes with their belongings in trash bags. Carrying belongings in a bag meant for trash has a profound negative effect on self-esteem.

"We are incredibly grateful to the ViaPath Foundation for their generous grant, which will make an immediate impact on the lives of youth in and entering foster care. With their support, we can continue to provide essential resources and hope to those who need it most," said Comfort Cases Founder and CEO Rob Scheer.

About Comfort Cases:

Comfort Cases is a 501(c)3 non-profit organization with a mission to inspire communities to bring dignity and hope to youth entering foster care. Since 2013, we have distributed more than 200,000 Comfort Cases® and Comfort XL duffel bags to children in the foster care system in all 50 states, Washington, DC, Puerto Rico and the United Kingdom. We are a gold-level GuideStar participant, demonstrating our commitment to transparency. Click this link or visit for more information.

About ViaPath Foundation:

ViaPath Technologies' Foundation is committed to making a meaningful impact on the lives of at-risk youth and supporting the company's mission of breaking the cycle of incarceration through transformative technology and services.

