BJP Releases Final List Of 3 Candidates For Haryana Assembly Polls

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Sep 11 (IANS) The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday released its final list of candidates for the Haryana Assembly scheduled to be held on October 5.

The list, issued by BJP General Secretary Arun Singh, comprises the names of Rohtash Jangra from Sirsa; Kanwar Singh Yadav from Mahendragarh; and Satish Fagna from Faridabad NIT.

On Tuesday, the BJP had announced its second list of 21 candidates for elections to the 90-member Haryana Assembly.

The party released its first list of 67 nominees for the Assembly on September 4, according to which Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini will contest from the Ladwa Assembly constituency.

The ruling BJP in the state has been aiming for a third consecutive term with the top party leaders, including Union Minister Manohar Lal Khattar -- Haryana CM Saini's predecessor -- and others exuding confidence of bagging majority when the results will be declared on October 8.

On the other hand, the opposition Congress, led by senior party leader and ex-CM Bhupinder Singh Hooda, is putting up an intense campaign to wrest power from the BJP.

The entry of celebrated wrestler Vinesh Phogat in the political arena after joining the Congress also makes the contest interesting.

The Congress has fielded her from Julana against BJP's Captain Yogesh Bairagi.

What makes the contest in Julana worth watching is the 'wrestler versus wrestler' contest with the Aam Aadmi Party naming former professional wrestler Kavita Dalal from the seat.

In the first list, the BJP had named Sardar Kamaljit Singh Arjana from Pehowa but he refused to contest the polls following which a new candidate had to be named, leaving a blank spot in the complete list of 90 candidates for equal number of seats.

But with the announcement of three new names, the BJP has declared nominees for all the 90 Assembly constituencies in the state.