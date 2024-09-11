High Fossil Fuel Use In US Highlight Challenges Of Energy Transition
Although the United States has made significant strides in its efforts to adopt renewable energy during the last decade, fossil fuels
still play a major role
in the nation's energy mix. Over two centuries of using coal, oil and natural gas have made it
extremely difficult
for the U.S. to shake its reliance on fossil fuels, and the country still relies on dirty fuels to fulfill the majority of its energy needs.
The past 10 years have seen more American power generators increasingly favor clean-energy sources over fossil fuels, causing their capacity to generate renewables to surge by 70% and fossil-fuel capacity to fall by 5% since 2014. An over 99% fall in photovoltaic-solar-panel manufacturing costs has also made...
