Tinygemsbreaks RJD Green Inc. (RJDG) Appoints Division Manager For Silex Holdings Tulsa Division

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) RJD Green (OTC: RJDG) , a publicly traded company that operates as a holding company focusing on acquiring and managing assets, has named a Tulsa division manager for its Silex Holdings inc. group. According to the announcement, Mark Gould has been named to the position. Gould has garnered impressive experience in sales and marketing as well as management in the products sector. The focus of the division, the company stated, is to increase organic growth and focus on expanding the region geographically to a 200-mile radius; the division will also be implementing the introduction of additional synergistic products and services into the market for Silex Holdings.

“We are excited to have Mark Gould join our team,” said RJD Green CEO Ron Brewer in the press release.“He fits well by background and desire to grow the Tulsa Division. His experience with the introduction of new construction products will assist in adding new revenue streams.

We feel Mark's sales and management skills fit very well our needs for this new division's growth and expansion and will bring immediate additional profitable revenues.”

About RJD Green Inc.

RJD Green operates as a holding company with a focus on acquiring and managing assets and companies. RJD Green operates in three divisions: RJD Green Healthcare Services Division, which owns IOSoft Systems, a company that provides discrete payment technologies, services and software that can be integrated into targeted offerings for healthcare provider networks, hospitals, healthcare payers and individual providers; Earthlinc Environmental Services Division, which provides green-environmental services and technologies; and Silex Holdings Division, which is focused in specialty construction and

industrial services. The initial operations, Silex Interiors, fill a market niche between the Home Depots and local contractors. Silex manufactures and installs granite and other countertops, cabinets and related products to the residential builder, commercial contractor, remodel contractor and DIY customer. To learn more about the company, visit .

