Trump's New Cryptocurrency Business Likely To Trigger Issues If He Wins

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Donald has made a bold pledge to position the United States as the

leading hub for

if he is re-elected president. While this commitment could significantly benefit the country's landscape, it may also yield personal gains for Trump himself.

Trump recently unveiled a new crypto-trading initiative, which he has been actively promoting through the same social platforms used for his efforts. His sons, Eric and Donald Jr., along with his daughter-in-law Lara Trump, are also endorsing the new platform, which they have named...

Read More>>

About CryptoCurrencyWire

CryptoCurrencyWire

(“CCW”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on blockchain and the cryptocurrency sector. It is one of 60+ brands within

the

Dynamic Brand Portfolio

@

IBN

that delivers :

(1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via

InvestorWire

to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ;

(2) article and

editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ;

(3) enhanced

press release enhancement

to ensure maximum impact ;

(4)

social media distribution

via IBN to millions of social media followers ;

and (5) a full array of tailored

corporate communications solutions . With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, CCW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, CCW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness. CCW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.

To receive SMS alerts from CryptoCurrencyWire, text“CRYPTO” to 888-902-4192 (U.S. Mobile Phones Only)

For more information, please visit



Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the CryptoCurrencyWire website applicable to all content provided by CCW, wherever published or re-published:

/Disclaimer

CryptoCurrencyWire

New York, NY



212.994.9818 Office

[email protected]

CryptoCurrencyWire is powered by

IBN