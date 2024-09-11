Andrew Cardno To Speak At Mid-Year IGA About Safeguarding Data In AI-Enabled Tribal Casinos

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SAN DIEGO, Sept. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Andrew Cardno, the Chief Officer of Quick Custom Intelligence, a recognized expert in data analytics and gaming technology, will be a featured speaker at the upcoming Mid-Year Indian Gaming Association (IGA) at the Tulalip Resort Casino in Tulalip, Washington. He will deliver a presentation on the critical topic of "Safeguarding Data in AI-Enabled Tribal Casinos."



As Artificial Intelligence (AI) continues to revolutionize the gaming industry, its integration into casino operations has opened new avenues for enhancing player experiences, optimizing business strategies, and improving overall security. In his session, Cardno will explore how AI is not just a tool for innovation but also a pivotal element in maintaining the integrity and safety of tribal casinos.

Cardno's presentation will delve into several key areas:



Personalized Player Experiences: Demonstrating how AI can tailor game recommendations to individual players, creating more engaging and customized gaming experiences.

Advanced Security Measures: Highlighting AI's capabilities in detecting and preventing fraudulent activities, ensuring a secure gaming environment.

Optimized Pricing Strategies: Discussing how AI can help casinos adjust pricing dynamically to maximize revenue and enhance profitability.

Enhanced Customer Service: Showcasing the use of AI-driven chatbots to provide efficient and personalized customer support, improving player satisfaction. Refined Marketing Approaches: Examining how AI can refine marketing strategies for more targeted outreach, ensuring the right messages reach the right audiences.



Cardno will also provide insights into how AI-driven efficiencies can significantly reduce operational costs, allowing tribal casinos to allocate resources more effectively and make data-informed decisions that boost overall profitability.

"AI is transforming the landscape of casino operations, offering unprecedented opportunities for growth and innovation," said Cardno. "However, with these advancements comes the critical responsibility of safeguarding data. My session will focus on how tribal casinos can leverage AI to enhance their operations while ensuring that data security remains a top priority."

Victor Rocha, Conference Chair of the Indian Gaming Association, expressed his enthusiasm for Cardno's participation. "We are thrilled to have Andrew Cardno speak at this year's Mid-Year IGA conference," said Rocha. "His expertise in AI and data analytics is unparalleled, and his insights on safeguarding data in AI-enabled tribal casinos come at a crucial time for our industry. This is an important topic that impacts the future of gaming, and we are excited to offer our attendees the opportunity to learn from one of the best in the field."

The Mid-Year IGA conference is a premier event that brings together industry leaders, tribal gaming executives, and technology experts to discuss the latest trends and challenges in the gaming sector. Andrew Cardno's presentation, on Wednesday September 18th at 9am, is expected to be one of the highlights of the conference, providing attendees with actionable insights into the future of AI in tribal casinos.

ABOUT Victor Rocha

Victor Rocha holds the distinguished position of Conference Chairman for the Indian Gaming Association, while also leading Victor-Strategies as its president. As the owner and publisher of Pechanga.net, he has been deeply engaged in the political landscape of U.S. tribal gaming since 1998. Rocha's outstanding contributions to the industry have been recognized through numerous accolades, such as AGEM's 2023 Peter Mead Memorial Award Honoring Excellence in Gaming Media & Communication, the National Center for American Indian Enterprise Development's 2015 Tribal Gaming Visionary Award, the American Gaming Association's 2013 Lifetime Achievement Award for Gaming Communications, Raving's 2012 Casino Marketing Lifetime Achievement Award, the National Indian Gaming Association's 2002 Outstanding Contribution to Indian Country, VCAT's 2001 Catalyst Award, and Global Gaming Business Magazine's 2000 "40 Under 40" list.

ABOUT QCI

Quick Custom Intelligence (QCI) has pioneered the revolutionary QCI AGI Platform, an artificial intelligence platform that seamlessly integrates player development, marketing, and gaming operations with powerful, real-time tools designed specifically for the gaming and hospitality industries. Our advanced, highly configurable software is deployed in over 175 casino resorts across North America, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, Latin America, and The Bahamas. The QCI AGI Platform, which manages more than $24 billion in annual gross gaming revenue, stands as a best-in-class solution, whether on-premises, hybrid, or cloud-based, enabling fully coordinated activities across all aspects of gaming or hospitality operations. QCI's data-driven, AI-powered software propels swift, informed decision-making vital in the ever-changing casino industry, assisting casinos in optimizing resources and profits, crafting effective marketing campaigns, and enhancing customer loyalty. QCI was co-founded by Dr. Ralph Thomas and Mr. Andrew Cardno and is based in San Diego, with additional offices in Las Vegas, St. Louis, Denver, Dallas, and Phoenix. Main phone number: (858) 299.5715. Visit us at .

About Andrew Cardno

Andrew Cardno is a distinguished figure in the realm of artificial intelligence and data plumbing. With over two decades spearheading private Ph.D. and master's level research teams, his expertise has made significant waves in data tooling. Andrew's innate ability to innovate has led him to devise numerous pioneering visualization methods. Of these, the most notable is the deep zoom image format, a groundbreaking innovation that has since become a cornerstone in the majority of today's mapping tools. His leadership acumen has earned him two coveted Smithsonian Laureates, and teams under his mentorship have clinched 40 industry awards, including three pivotal gaming industry transformation awards. Together with Dr. Ralph Thomas, the duo co-founded Quick Custom Intelligence, amplifying their collaborative innovative capacities. A testament to his inventive prowess, Andrew boasts over 150 patent applications. Across various industries-be it telecommunications with Telstra Australia, retail with giants like Walmart and Best Buy, or the medical sector with esteemed institutions like City Of Hope and UCSD-Andrew's impact is deeply felt. He has enriched the literature with insights, co-authoring eight influential books with Dr. Thomas and contributing to over 100 industry publications. An advocate for community and diversity, Andrew's work has touched over 100 Native American Tribal Resorts, underscoring his expansive and inclusive professional endeavors.

Contact:

Laurel Kay, Quick Custom Intelligence

Phone: 858-349-8354