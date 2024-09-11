THREE MUSICK, PEELER & GARRETT's PARTNERS NAMED TOP LITIGATOR IN AMERICA

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Steven Elie

Musick Peeler Partner Lisa Hsiao

Adam Johnson

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, September 11, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Musick, Peeler & Garrett LLP announced that Co-Managing Partner Steven Elie and Partners Lisa Hsiao and Adam Johnson have been recognized by Lawdragon in“2025's 500 Leading Litigators in America.” The publication received a record number of submissions and based their selections on original journalistic research and an extensive vetting process.“These lawyers win hundreds of millions, billions even,” states the publisher.“They win rights, or lose them. They win freedom, or lose it for someone. They have the abilities to change businesses and entire industries. It's an audacious thing a trial lawyer does: to tell a judge, jury or other arbiter, 'Hear me. Believe me. Rule for my client.' Bravo to everyone here, and every litigator out there working on their craft and a cause.”Mr. Elie is a Martindale Hubbell AV-Rated attorney specializing in complex business, insurance and environmental litigation and counseling. He has handled a wide variety of insurance, commercial litigation and white collar criminal matters as well as pre-litigation counseling for businesses, non-profit organizations and public entities. His environmental and tort litigation experience includes dozens of actions in California State Courts and Federal District Courts relating to, among other things, groundwater contamination, as well as actions brought under or involving CERCLA, RCRA, CEQA, NEPA, the Clean Water Act and myriad local ordinances before and with many City, County, State and Federal agencies.Ms. Hsiao is an experienced trial attorney and focuses her practice on transportation, product liability, business litigation and employment related matters. She represents Fortune 500 companies, small businesses and individuals in high-exposure tort-based litigation with an emphasis on product liability, business litigation and transportation law. She has obtained favorable results for her clients through early mediation, dispositive motions, pre-trial motions, and jury and court trials. From pre-suit strategy to trial, Ms. Hsiao has constantly been praised for her ability to efficiently achieve favorable results for her clients. Additionally, Ms. Hsiao is also a member and leader in the firm's 24-hour Accident Investigation Team and leads the firm's Insurance Defense Litigation Practice Group.Mr. Johnson manages the Firm's Orange County office and is the Practice Group Leader of the Firm's Academic Institutions and Public Entity Law groups. He is also a member of the litigation, employment, and insurance practice groups. He represents employers before state and federal courts and administrative agencies in discharge, discrimination, wage and hour, and other employment-related matters. Mr. Johnson advises employers on employment laws, employee discipline, personnel policies and handbooks, employment agreements, and resolution of employment disputes. He regularly represents schools, colleges and universities on faculty, staff, and student matters and also has experience in general civil litigation, insurance coverage, credit reporting, professional liability, products liability, and complex business litigation.

