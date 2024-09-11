Valet Living Names Matt Graves President And Chief Operating Officer, Expanding Current Role

Matt Graves, President and COO, Valet Living

"With Matt's proven track record of successfully leading the organization through transformational change and a keen focus on data analytics and quality controls, he is well positioned to excel in this critical role," remarked Shawn Handrahan, CEO of Valet Living.

Graves joined Valet Living in 2018 as Regional Vice President, leading transformative, customer-focused initiatives across multiple disciplines. He spearheaded the successful launch and integration of Valet Living Home, elevating the tech-enabled offering for Valet Living clients. As COO, he is leading the team through a transformative phase, expanding product and customer experience initiatives to enhance client satisfaction and streamlining field operations for greater efficiency. His leadership has fostered cross-departmental collaboration, building a unified team committed to delivering exceptional service.

"Valet Living's commitment to growth and innovation has always been at the heart of our success," said Graves. "I am eager to build on that legacy in this new capacity, working collaboratively on solutions that will shape a bright future for our industry and associates."

Prior to joining Valet Living, Graves held several consulting and director-level positions in the automotive and service industries focused on new service implementation, regional operations leadership, acquisition integration, and process improvement. He holds a bachelor's degree in supply chain management from the Haslam College of Business at the University of Tennessee.



About Valet Living

For nearly three decades, Valet Living has been the premier provider of the most used amenity services in the multifamily industry. The company delivers increased community asset value, reduced workload for on-site staff, and an enriching resident living experience. With industry-leading technology and more than 8,000 trusted associates, Valet Living serves more than 2 million apartment homes nationwide. Valet Living is a portfolio company of the private equity group GI Partners.