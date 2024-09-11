Celebrating 40 Years Of Innovation
Date
9/11/2024 2:01:17 PM
(MENAFN- PR Newswire)
NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Sept. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --
Forty years ago, Wes Hacker recognized the opportunity to pioneer Gypsum Concrete while working in the lightweight concrete industry. He and
his wife, Kerry, have built what would become Southern California's largest operation in the field. To meet the growing demand, Wes launched his own product called Firm-Fill Gypsum Concrete in 1983, which has since been installed in over 4 billion square feet across North America. Today, Hacker Industries supports projects with Firm-Fill Gypsum Concrete and Sound Control Mats.
|
Let Our Products Floor You.
About Hacker Industries, Inc.
Hacker Industries, Inc., established in 1983, specializes in floor underlayments and sound control mats. With over four billion square feet installed, our products are known for excellent sound ratings and durability. Listed in over 100 UL assembly systems, we offer a proven, high-value solution for flat, reliable floor surfaces.
Call us today to help with your floor underlayment needs!
For more information about Hacker Industries, Inc. call (800) 642-3455, visit or email [email protected] .
SOURCE Hacker Industries, Inc.
WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE?
440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers
9k+
Digital Media
Outlets
270k+
Journalists
Opted In
GET STARTED
MENAFN11092024003732001241ID1108663152
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.