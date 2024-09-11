Celebrating 40 Years Of Innovation

عربي


9/11/2024

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Sept. 11, 2024

Forty years ago, Wes Hacker recognized the opportunity to pioneer Gypsum Concrete while working in the lightweight concrete industry. He and
his wife, Kerry, have built what would become Southern California's largest operation in the field. To meet the growing demand, Wes launched his own product called Firm-Fill Gypsum Concrete in 1983, which has since been installed in over 4 billion square feet across North America. Today, Hacker Industries supports projects with Firm-Fill Gypsum Concrete and Sound Control Mats.

About Hacker Industries, Inc.


Hacker Industries, Inc., established in 1983, specializes in floor underlayments and sound control mats. With over four billion square feet installed, our products are known for excellent sound ratings and durability. Listed in over 100 UL assembly systems, we offer a proven, high-value solution for flat, reliable floor surfaces.

For more information about Hacker Industries, Inc. call (800) 642-3455, visit or email [email protected] .

Hacker Industries, Inc.

PR Newswire

