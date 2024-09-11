Discover The Power Of Leadership With Giulio Veglio's Books At The 2024 Manila International Book Fair

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Author and visionary leader shares“Illuminating the Path,”“Hiding Behind the Mask,” and“Unwrapping Your Gifts” in partnership with The Reading Glass Books.

COOKSTOWN, NJ, UNITED STATES, September 11, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Eminent leader and author Giulio Veglio graces the Manila International Fair with his latest works,“Illuminating the Path ,”“Hiding Behind the Mask ,” and”Unwrapping Your Gifts .” In collaboration with The Reading Glass Books, Veglio's promise an enriching experience for attendees, reflecting his deep commitment to personal and professional development.Giulio Veglio, a towering figure in leadership and service, has made an indelible impact since starting his career with John Paul Mitchell Systems in 1984. His rise from a salon owner to a globally celebrated educator and master stylist underscores his innovative approach to customer service and educational excellence. A Harvard Business School Executive MBA graduate and certified Maxwell Leadership Executive, Trainer, Speaker, and Coach, Veglio's accolades-including the 2023 Outstanding Leadership Award and the 2024 Visionary Award-highlight his transformative influence in business and education.Beyond his professional achievements, Veglio's philanthropic efforts, raising over $25 million annually, showcase his steadfast commitment to societal betterment. His bilingual abilities and diverse cultural experiences, spanning Italy and the U.S., enhance his engagement with a global audience. As an ordained minister and advocate against human trafficking, Veglio's work resonates with empathy and a relentless drive for change.Veglio's new books dive into the essence of leadership and self-discovery, promising to guide readers on a journey towards uncovering their fullest potential. Join The Reading Glass Books at the Manila International Book Fair on September 14, 2024, from 9:00 AM to 4:00 PM at Booth 2-80 to discover these compelling works and experience firsthand the impact of Veglio's visionary insights.About The Reading Glass BooksThe Reading Glass Books is your local bookstore with a heart and now an emerging self-publishing house. We believe that each book is an experience, and we take that into heart as we celebrate both writers and readers manifested on our bookshelves-becoming part of everyone's reading journey since 2020.Please visit for more information.

