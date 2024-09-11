Nayarit Starts Flight Between Tepic-Islas Marías This October

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The state of Nayarit announces new route from the Riviera Nayarit International Airport in the state capital of Tepic to the Islas Marías Biosphere Reserve.

NAYARIT, MEXICO, September 11, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The state of Nayarit has announced that starting in October of this year, Cessna® Grand Caravan® EX aircraft will be operating a 13-passenger commercial air route from the Riviera Nayarit International Airport in the state capital of Tepic, offering a new way to reach the Islas Marías Biosphere Reserve. This marks a significant step towards increased accessibility for the previously remote islands.Islas Marías (or, Las Tres Marías) are a small archipelago located in the eastern Pacific Ocean, lying at a distance of 58 miles off the coast of Riviera Nayarit . The island chain has been mostly uninhabited, except for Maria Madre Island, which until 2019 housed a prison. In 2010, the Islas Marías was designated as a UNESCO biosphere reserve, a specially protected biodiverse region. The islands are home to a diverse array of flora and fauna, including the Tres Marías raccoon and the Tres Marías cottontail rabbit. The reserve is a prime spot for whale-shark watching and is an important breeding and feeding site for large colonies of sea birds, sharks and sea turtles.Departures from Tepic to the Islas Marías will be from Wednesday to Sunday, at 8 in the morning and the trip lasts approximately 45 minutes, landing in Puerto Balleto. The cost of the trip will be $8,250 pesos per person and includes lodging on the island as well as meals and tours.In addition, Juan Enrique Suarez del Real Tostado, Minister of Tourism of the State of Nayarit, explained that during their stay in the Islas Marías, patrons will tour the urban area known as Puerto Balleto which is also where visitors will find accommodations for Islas Marias, as well as the Plaza Juarez, which is the town center home to the Guadalupe Temple and the Muros de Agua Jose Revueltas Auditorium. The auditorium is plastered with murals created by the former prisoners. The island is a haven for outdoor adventure, as well, from hiking and biking to bird watching.Other riches of the Islas Marías Biosphere Reserve are healthy reefs and corals. Divers and snorkelers will appreciate the diversity of marine life, with coral reefs, an abundance of colorful mollusks, over 21 shark species and 10 different kinds of rays.A paradise for birdwatchers, the Marias Islands are home to the Tres Marias Amazon, an endemic parrot that cannot be found anywhere else in the world. Other endemic birds include blue-footed boobies, blue mockingbirds, broad-billed hummingbirds, and migratory birds such as the hook-billed kite, Caspian tern and blue-winged teal.Another way to access Islas Marias, is to take a ferry from San Blas to Puerto Balleto on Isla Maria Madres. Long a hotspot for bird watchers and nature enthusiasts along the Riviera Nayarit, San Blas is a Pacific Coast jewel. The sleepy seaside community is along the state's northern coast, featuring four miles of fine sand beaches. San Blas is rich in natural beauty, from its navigable canals and mangrove forests to the small islands offshore that welcome more than 300 migratory bird species every year. San Blas dates back to the 17th century when it was developed as a shipyard and departure point for the Spanish Crown. It was here that the first maritime customs house on the Pacific was established. Today, visitors can tour the Contaduria stronghold, as well as the ruins of the Nuestra Señora del Rosario Temple.More news...

Gustavo A Rivas-Solis

ENroute Communications

+1 9174387096

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.