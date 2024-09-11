Webster Bank Finance Labs Proud To Partner With Local Nonprofits
Date
9/11/2024 2:00:49 PM
(MENAFN
- 3BL)
As students head #BacktoSchool, we're proud to help prepare them for success through our Network
of Webster Finance Lab partnerships with nonprofits throughout our footprint. We applaud our partners -- @YPIE, @EagleAcademyFoundation, @WBGC (Wakeman Boys&Girls Club), @YWCAGreaterHartford and @TheHIspanicCoalitionofGreaterWaterbury for their efforts to provide financial
empowerment opportunities for students in the communities we serve. Stay tuned as we launch more Webster Finance Labs throughout our footprint in the months ahead!
View original content here.
MENAFN11092024007202015466ID1108663132
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.