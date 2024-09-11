Truist Foundation Announces $250,000 Disaster Relief, Recovery Grant In Advance Of Hurricane Francine Hitting U.S. Gulf Coast

(MENAFN- 3BL) CHARLOTTE, N.C., September 11, 2024 /3BL/ – In response to Hurricane Francine's projected landfall along the U.S. Gulf Coast this afternoon, Truist Foundation today announced it will donate $250,000 to support relief and recovery efforts in communities impacted by the storm. The funds will be distributed to the American Red Cross and the Center for Disaster Philanthropy's Atlantic Hurricane Season Recovery Fund .

“As this year's record hurricane season continues to affect communities across the country, Truist Foundation is committed to caring for those in the path of these unexpected disasters,” said Lynette Bell, president of Truist Foundation.“We are proud to put our purpose into action, leaning in before the storm makes landfall, to ensure the impacted families and communities have the resources they need for immediate relief as well as long-term recovery and rebuilding support.”

The selected organizations will use their grant funds to identify and deliver the most critical immediate community needs such as access to food, shelter and medical services. A portion of the donation will be focused on medium- and long-term recovery informed by disaster experts in partnership with those in the affected communities. Restoration efforts may address needs such as rebuilding homes, providing mental health, legal and disaster case management services, and other urgent challenges identified as recovery efforts progress.

Additionally, earlier this year, Truist Foundation donated $1 million to the American Red Cross Annual Disaster Giving Program , designed to deploy assistance quickly to communities impacted by events such as Hurricane Francine. Those funds help provide food, shelter, emotional support, comfort kits and other immediate relief supplies to thousands of families and individuals impacted by such disasters.

Truist Foundation is committed to Truist Financial Corporation's (NYSE: TFC) purpose to inspire and build better lives and communities. The foundation, an endowed private foundation established in 2020 whose operating budget is independent of Truist Financial Corporation, makes strategic investments in a wide variety of nonprofit organizations centered around two focus areas: building career pathways to economic mobility and strengthening small businesses to ensure all communities have an equal opportunity to thrive.

