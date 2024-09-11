Visit Qatar Hosts Honorary Event For Brand Ambassador And Olympic Medallist Mutaz Barshim

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Visit Qatar hosted an honorary event for its brand ambassador, Mutaz Barshim, for his achievements at the Olympic Games Paris 2024. The special event took place on September 11, under the presence of His Excellency Saad Bin Ali Al Kharji, Chairman of Qatar and Chair of Board of Directors of Visit Qatar and Eng. Abdulaziz Ali Al Mawlawi, CEO of Visit Qatar.

Mutaz Barshim secured the first medal for Qatar at the Olympic Games Paris 2024 by winning the bronze medal in Men's High Jump. As a brand ambassador, he has been featured in several key campaigns, including Shop Qatar and Visit Qatar's stopover campaign. During the honorary event, Visit Qatar and world champion Mutaz Barshim signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) extending their partnership for another year. The MOU outlines Barshim's collaboration with Visit Qatar as a brand ambassador, including appearances at Visit Qatar events, collaborations on social media, and ongoing efforts to promote Qatar worldwide.

Eng. Abdulaziz Ali Al Mawlawi, CEO of Visit Qatar, said:“Mutaz Barshim is the most decorated Qatari athlete in Olympic history. His exceptional athletic achievements reflect Qatar's growing aspirations on the global stage. We are honoured to have Barshim as a brand ambassador for Visit Qatar, as he represents Qatar's boundless potential.”

Qatar has rapidly emerged as a global sports hub over the past few decades. Visit Qatar aims to leverage Qatar's sporting legacy to increase collaborations and attract investment across the sports tourism market.