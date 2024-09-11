Minister Of State For International Cooperation Meets Spokesperson Of Afghan Caretaker Government
Date
9/11/2024 2:00:34 PM
QNA
Doha, Qatar: Minister of State for International Cooperation HE Lolwah bint Rashid Al Khater met on Wednesday with the Spokesperson of the Caretaker government of Afghanistan HE Abdul Qahar Balkhi, who is visiting the country.
During the meeting, they discussed the latest developments in Afghanistan and topics of common interest, especially the development field.
