Omnex Announces New Third-Party Certification Services For Functional Safety And Product Cybersecurity

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Omnex Safe Secure Sustain (Omnex S3) will offer global certifications for automotive functional safety, SOTIF, and cybersecurity processes and products. Additionally, Omnex S3 will conduct ASPICE audits performed by intacs® certified principal and competent assessors for Automotive SPICE® V3.1.

ANN ARBOR, Mich., Sept. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On

September 11, 2024, Omnex Inc., a leading provider of performance improvement consulting, training, and software, announced the launch of an independent, accredited certification body (CB). This new CB will offer organizations management systems certification for Safety and Security.

The new organization will offer both ANAB (ANSI National Accreditation Board) accredited and unaccredited certifications. These certifications will cover a range of international standards, including those addressing Automotive Functional Safety, ASPICE (software quality), SOTIF (Autonomous Vehicle Safety), and Automotive Cybersecurity.

Omnex S3 is dedicated to guiding the world and organizations toward a net-zero future defined by healthy, safe, and environmentally sustainable global economies. It does this through three key initiatives:



Promoting the development and adoption of safe and secure electric and autonomous vehicles.

Providing comprehensive net-zero carbon planning and execution services. Encouraging the integration of environmental, social, and governance (ESG) principles as well as other sustainable business practices.

Established in 1985, Omnex offers consulting, training, and software solutions to enhance performance across management systems and operations. The company serves a diverse range of commercial clients, including those in the automotive, aerospace, semiconductor-electronics, e-mobility, medical device, and general manufacturing sectors. Omnex's solutions support critical business functions such as management, operations, supply chain, digitalization, and artificial intelligence.

About Omnex S3

Omnex Safe Secure Sustain (Omnex S3) is an independent entity that provides ANSI National Accreditation Board (ANAB)-accredited and unaccredited certifications. These certifications cover the following areas:



ISO 26262 Automotive Functional Safety

ISO 21448 SOTIF (Safety of the Intended Functionality)

ISO/SAE 21434 Automotive Cybersecurity

Validation and verification of greenhouse gas (GHG) statements, according to ISO 14064-1, ISO 14064-2, ISO 14067, and ISO 14068 Carbon neutrality claims, according to ISO 14064-1, ISO 14064-2, ISO 14067, and ISO 14068

Omnex will verify and/or validate the Organization's greenhouse gas (GHG) statements and carbon neutrality claims using the requirements defined in ISO 14064-3:2019 Greenhouse gases - Part 3: Specification with guidance for the verification and validation of greenhouse gas statements, as well as references from ISO 14065:2020 General principles and requirements for bodies validating and verifying environmental information, and ISO 14066 Competence requirements for teams validating and verifying environmental information.

