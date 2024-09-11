J&K: 128 Votes Polled On First Day Of Home Voting In Shopian

(MENAFN- IANS) Srinagar, Sep 11 (IANS) On the first day of the Home process in south Kashmir's Shopian district, a total of 128 votes were polled, out of the total of 138 votes in both Assembly constituencies of the district.

"Out of a total of 87 votes in 37- Shopian AC, 77 votes have been polled today, while out of 51 votes in 36- Zainapora, all 51 votes have been polled. Pending voters who could not cast a vote today shall vote on the second day tomorrow," an official statement said on Wednesday.

The polling parties trekked miles to reach the remote villages of home voters and registered their votes in a free and fair manner.

"The elderly, above 85 years of age and PwDs were eligible to vote through home voting due to their incapacity to visit polling stations to vote on poll day. The voters after exercising their franchise appreciated the efforts of the District Election Office, Shopian and Election Commission of India for the novel and empowering initiative," the statement added.

"The voters, after casting their vote, appealed to all the voters of Shopian and Zainpora constituencies to cast their vote on poll day. In their message to voters, they reminded them of their zeal to cast their vote despite being incapacitated."