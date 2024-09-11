Inventhelp Inventors Develop New Solar-Powered Battery Product (LOS-235)
PITTSBURGH, Sept. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- "We thought there could be a better way to charge and power various electronic products via the sun when away from home, off-the-grid, or during an emergency," said an inventor, from Van Nuys, Calif., "so we invented the SOLAR CHARGING STATION. Our design allows for immediate charging and continued operation almost anywhere."
The patent-pending invention provides solar-charging and powering of Electronics almost anywhere. In doing so, it reduces dependency upon traditional power sources. As a result, it increases convenience, and it can be used to charge/power a cell phone, tablet computer, cordless tool battery, small appliance, etc. The invention features a portable design that is easy to use so it is ideal for households, trade workers, campers, hunters, tailgaters, etc. Additionally, a prototype model and technical drawings are available upon request.
The original design was submitted to the Los Angeles sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 23-LOS-235, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .
