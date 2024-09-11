HTX Ventures And HTX DAO Lead Web3 Investments And Innovation Discussions At Korea Blockchain Week 2024

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) SINGAPORE, Sept. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- HTX Ventures and HTX DAO showed strong engagement during the Korea Blockchain Week 2024 (1-7 September) .Through exclusive side events and engaging panel discussions, HTX Ventures and HTX DAO demonstrated their thought leadership in blockchain investments and AI innovation, connecting with influential partners and driving forward the industry's most critical conversations.

As a leader in the Web3 space, HTX Ventures seized the opportunity to showcase its pioneering investment strategies, showing strong interests in prominent sectors like BTCFi, SocialFi, and decentralized AI. At the VIP private dinner hosted by HTX DAO on 3 September, an elite audience of trading firms, institutional clients, and key partners facilitated networking and potential future collaborations. Similarly, HTX Ventures' private dinner on 5 September garnered strong interest from new and existing partners, reaffirming their influence in shaping the venture capital landscape in Web3.

Other events include "Entertainment Reimagined" Web3 entertainment side event with Fellaz and TRON on 4 Sept, Ecosystem Global Meet-up on 5 Sept, AI Crypto Summit, a Web3 conference on AI and blockchain, on 5 Sept, and several after parties.

Insights on Promising Sectors

Representing HTX Ventures, Managing Partner Edward delivered his insights on the evolving landscape of Web3 investments during several panel discussions.

On 4 September, during the "Navigating Investment in Web3, Tech, Narrative, or Fomo?" panel hosted by DFG,

Edward highlighted key investment trends, noting the success of the meme sector, BTCFi innovations, and promising areas such as SocialFi, AI, and DePIN.

"The meme sector has performed remarkably well in this cycle. Attracting funds through memes and subsequently launching utility-driven products is one of the strategic paths that ecosystem developers and project teams are pursuing this cycle." Edward said, "BTCFi, based on the BTC ecosystem this year, is also one of HTX Ventures' key areas of interest. As an innovation track in 2024, the BTC ecosystem is witnessing various innovations, and we anticipate even more developments in this field. SocialFi projects, AI, and DePIN are also sectors that we are closely monitoring."

Speaking from a broader market perspective, Edward particularly mentioned BTC and ETH ETFs. "The entry of BTC and ETH into the ETF era is poised to significantly alter the dynamics of the cryptocurrency market, bringing in more investors and capital while also potentially introducing greater regulation and market manipulation."

How HTX Ventures Helps Portfolio Companies

At the MKGA Summit, Edward expanded on HTX Ventures' strategies for supporting its portfolio companies. HTX Ventures provides a full service for its portfolio companies, including: fundraising support, world-class mentorship, listing opportunities, strategic networking, and global market entry.

One example is BounceBit, a portfolio company that has benefited from HTX Ventures' extensive resources. "We connected BounceBit with projects across our portfolio, extended their global outreach, and provided in-depth research reports and marketing support, including Twitter space collaborations and events," Edward explained. "We believe in supporting innovative projects like BounceBit for the long run."

There are certain things that HTX Ventures looks into when investing in a company, and one of the most important things is the product. Edward said, "HTX Ventures now focuses more on the product and the team itself. Through financial and resource support, HTX Ventures aims to help teams develop genuinely innovative products that serve a large number of crypto users, which is our long-term investment goal."

Embracing AI in a Decentralized Manner

HTX Ventures is also at the forefront of integrating AI with blockchain technology. On 5 September, Zhao Lei represented HTX Ventures at the AI Crypto Summit's panel discussion on "The Rise of Autonomous Agents in DeFi & CeFi". She underscored the transformative potential of decentralized AI, which leverages blockchain for transparent decision-making and enhanced security.

"Our investment arm and exchange have supported several high-potential projects involving decentralized AI from early on. One example is Fetch. Their platform runs AI agents that can conduct transactions and other economic activities," she said.

Conclusion

The active participation in the plentiful activities showcased HTX Ventures' and HTX DAO's commitment to keep building the industry, as well as the great emphasis they put on the Korea and Asia markets.

As the global investment arm of HTX, HTX Ventures is actively seeking high-potential investment opportunities around the globe including key areas like Korea, offering investment and ecosystem support to help innovative startups in the region grow. By staying ahead of market trends and actively supporting innovative projects in key sectors, HTX Ventures is solidifying its position as a driving force in the global blockchain and AI landscape. With the side events, HTX Ventures built a stronger connection with the industry professionals and the local community, opening a new way for more collaboration opportunities.

About HTX Ventures

HTX Ventures, the global investment division of HTX, integrates investment, incubation, and research to identify the best and brightest teams worldwide. With more than a decade-long history as an industry pioneer, HTX Ventures excels at identifying cutting-edge technologies and emerging business models within the sector. To foster growth within the blockchain ecosystem, we provide comprehensive support to projects, including financing, resources, and strategic advice.

HTX Ventures currently backs over 300 projects spanning multiple blockchain sectors, with select high-quality initiatives already trading on the HTX exchange. Furthermore, as one of the most active FOF (Fund of Funds) funds, HTX Ventures invests in 30 top global funds and collaborates with leading blockchain funds such as Polychain, Dragonfly, Bankless, Gitcoin, Figment, Nomad, Animoca, and Hack VC to jointly build a blockchain ecosystem. Visit us here .

