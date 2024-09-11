Invia Robotics Wins 2024 “Top Supply Chain Award”

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Recognized for Transforming Scholastic Canada's Fulfillment with Intelligent Automation

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif., Sept. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- inVia Robotics has been awarded the 2024 “Top Project” for its role in transforming Scholastic Canada's fulfillment operations through intelligent automation. Presented by the & Demand Chain Executive and Food Logistics , the award recognizes innovative projects that optimize and streamline supply chain operations. inVia's best-in-class AI-driven software and robotics solutions were chosen for their ability to dramatically boost efficiency, reduce costs, and enhance scalability for Scholastic Canada.

Faced with shifting order patterns and the need to manage a wider range of inventory, Scholastic Canada evaluated multiple vendors before partnering with inVia Robotics to modernize its fulfillment operations. inVia's approach started by leveraging Twin IQ intelligent automation to model and optimize workflows, followed by the implementation of inVia Logic AI-powered Warehouse Execution System (WES) software to orchestrate tasks. Orders flow from Scholastic's WMS to inVia Logic, which plans and prioritizes tasks based on deadlines and available resources. Autonomous mobile robots (AMRs) then retrieve products and deliver them to the inVia PickerWall , enabling associates to pick items efficiently with no delays.

Since deploying inVia's automation, Scholastic Canada has increased its pick rate by 300%, reduced labor costs by 70%, and eliminated weekend shifts during peak seasons-all while reducing overtime and improving employee retention.

“As we moved into e-commerce and online ordering, customers began ordering from a larger pool of SKUs. Our pick area kept growing, increasing walk times and slowing order fulfillment. We needed a solution to reduce walking and allow us to pick orders more efficiently,” said Chad MacGillivray, VP of Distribution Operations at Scholastic Canada. “We talked to a lot of vendors, and in the end, we chose to partner with inVia. Their Robotics-as-a-Service solution, including software that optimizes workflows and robots to automate tasks, allowed us to triple our pick rates and address labor shortages with minimal capital investment.”

“The past 12 months have seen companies within the supply chain and logistics space upgrade, enhance, adopt, and adapt in order to achieve greater efficiency along the chain. Companies implemented others' software and technology to work smarter, together. Their partnerships cultivated resilience and placed a spotlight on projects designed to make the supply chain space safer and more efficient,” said Marina Mayer, Editor-in-Chief of Supply & Demand Chain Executive and Food Logistics. “And now it's time to celebrate those projects!”

