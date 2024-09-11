Fortune Media And Great Place To Work Name Evergreen Home Loans To 2024 Best Workplaces In Financial Services & Insurance List, Ranking 29Th

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) BELLEVUE, Wash., Sept. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Great Place To Work® and Fortune have selected Evergreen Home Loans for the 2024 Fortune Best Workplaces in Services & InsuranceTM List . This is Evergreen's 8th time being named to this prestigious list, this year coming in at number 29

in the medium category. Earning a spot means that Evergreen Home Loans is one of the best companies to work for in the country.

The Best Workplaces in Financial Services & Insurance list is based on analysis of survey responses from over 194,000 employees at Great Place To Work CertifiedTM companies in the financial services and insurance industry.

Haavard Sterri, CMO at Evergreen Home Loans shares, "We are incredibly honored to be recognized once again by Fortune and Great Place To Work. Our people are the heart of our success, and this recognition is a testament to the collaborative, supportive culture we've worked hard to build. At Evergreen, we are committed to fostering an environment where our team can thrive, grow, and feel valued every day. This award motivates us to continue putting our employees first, knowing that when they succeed, our clients and communities do too."

The Best Workplaces in Financial Services & Insurance list is highly competitive. Great Place To Work, the global authority on workplace culture, determines its lists using its proprietary For AllTM Methodology to evaluate and certify thousands of organizations in America's largest ongoing annual workforce study, based on over 1.3 million survey responses and data from companies representing more than 8.2 million employees this year alone.

Survey responses reflect a comprehensive picture of the workplace experience. Honorees were selected based on their ability to offer positive outcomes for employees regardless of job role, race, gender, sexual orientation, work status, or other demographic identifier.

"Congratulations to the Best Workplaces in Financial Services & Insurance," says

Michael C. Bush, CEO of Great Place To Work.

"These companies not only outperform the average for their industry but have created workplaces that outshine the average in every category, proving the importance of building trust with workers, no matter the industry."

About Evergreen Home Loans

Founded in 1987, Evergreen Home Loans is a pioneer in the real estate finance industry, known for its unique selling proposition of providing unique home buying strategies and assisting clients and their community in making winning offers. Evergreen Home Loans continues it's a lifelong belief that we can change the world, one relationship at a time.

For further information or media inquiries, please contact:

Selah Terwilliger

Senior Marketing Manager

[email protected]

530-328-6539

SOURCE Evergreen Moneysource Mortgage Company dba Evergreen Home Loans

