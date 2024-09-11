(MENAFN- PR Newswire) WALLINGFORD, Conn. and TAMPA, Fla., Sept. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- InsiteOne, NewVue, and RADPAIR are thrilled to announce a groundbreaking strategic contract with Aligned Radiology, a leading teleradiology provider. This collaboration combines advanced AI-driven workflow orchestration, cloud-native PACS, and conversational generative AI diagnostic reporting to optimize operations and elevate the radiology experience.

The integration of these technologies will transform how radiologists at Aligned Radiology interact with their worklists, manage clinical information, dictate reports, follow up on studies, and track productivity. NewVue's EmpowerSuite leverages AI to dynamically curate worklists tailored to each radiologist's unique preferences and needs, streamlining workflows and reducing cognitive load. The platform also features AI-driven data normalization, which automatically normalizes data from new sites, ensuring consistent study assignments without manual intervention. This capability facilitates rapid onboarding of new sites, allowing practices to expand seamlessly without disruptions. RADPAIR's conversational generative AI diagnostic reporting system further enhances efficiency by enabling near real-time, high-quality report generation through intuitive, natural language commands.

"We are excited to deliver this innovative combination of cloud-native PACS, AI-powered workflow orchestration, and advanced AI reporting to Aligned Radiology. This partnership demonstrates our commitment to providing flexible, high-value solutions that optimize workflow and support radiologists' well-being," said David Cook, CEO of InsiteOne.

"We're delighted to partner with InsiteOne, RADPAIR, and Aligned Radiology to redefine workflow orchestration and reporting for teleradiology. EmpowerSuite's AI-driven worklist curation, coupled with its data normalization capabilities, combined with RADPAIR's generative AI reporting, will set a new standard for productivity and radiologist job satisfaction," stated Kyle Lawton, CEO of NewVue.

"Our mission has always been to make radiology workflows more intuitive and reporting more efficient. Partnering with NewVue and InsiteOne allows us to offer a comprehensive solution that improves radiologist well-being while ensuring the highest quality of patient care," added Dr. Avez Rizvi, CEO of RADPAIR.

"We are thrilled to collaborate with InsiteOne, NewVue, and RADPAIR to enhance our teleradiology services. This combined solution aligns perfectly with our mission to deliver exceptional radiology services, improving the productivity and job satisfaction of our radiologists," while providing excellent radiology reads for our clients, said Howard Asch, CEO of Aligned Radiology.

About InsiteOne:

InsiteOne develops innovative solutions that address the complex storage and operational workflow needs of medical imaging. Their cloud-native PACS provides secure, anytime, anywhere access to images and reporting, enhancing radiologist productivity and operational efficiency.

About NewVue:

Based in Tampa, Florida, NewVue is a leader in cloud-based radiology solutions. Their flagship platform, EmpowerSuite, optimizes radiology workflows by using AI to dynamically curate worklists tailored to each radiologist's needs. The platform's AI-driven data normalization facilitates seamless onboarding and expansion. This approach boosts productivity, enhances job satisfaction, and supports scalable growth for radiology practices, improving patient care through increased professional fulfillment.

About RADPAIR:

RADPAIR is a pioneering platform in radiology, leveraging cutting-edge generative AI technology to streamline the generation of radiology reports. With its conversational generative AI diagnostic reporting capabilities, RADPAIR sets a new standard in radiology efficiency and effectiveness, enhancing the radiologist's experience and the quality of patient care.

About Aligned Radiology:

Aligned Radiology is a leading teleradiology provider committed to delivering high-quality diagnostic imaging services. Their focus on integrating advanced technologies ensures efficient workflows and superior patient care. For more information, visit .

Media Contact:

Doug Rufer – VP of Marketing

Phone: 803-818-0903

Email: [email protected]

