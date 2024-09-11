(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Sept. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "South America Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure Regional Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

A combination of strong and sustained and demand policies is necessary for driving EV adoption. In South American markets, have introduced supply regulations, such as efficiency standards or sales mandates. Hence, there have been clear increases in model availability, with vehicle manufacturers prioritizing those markets for the supply of EVs.

Charging availability is a critical enabling factor for electric fleet deployment, and the strategic roles of various charging speeds and types of chargers must be tailored for each location. The trends within the EVCI market vary across different applications and location types.

This product includes country-specific market sizing, targets, incentives, and grants. It has a separate report on different applications and forecasts the EV charging market for different sub-locations to provide stakeholders with an understanding of market development trends. Additionally, analysis of the ownership of chargers in each type of country gives an indication for EV charger manufacturers to target the correct market.

Report Scope:



Market sizing in terms of units and revenue

Market shares

Supplier profiles

EV charging targets and incentives

Chargers pricing

Overview of 4 main applications (residential, workplace, destination, en-route)

Market sizing segmented by 'Owner' of chargers (energy retailers, CPOs, fleets, city & infrastructure, public transport, residential and businesses) Qualitative and Competitive Analysis

Geographical Scope:



South America (SAM)

Brazil Rest of South America

Products Mentioned:



EV Chargers

AC Chargers DC Chargers

Companies Featured



ChargePoint

Blink Charging

EVBox

Tesla

Enel X Way

ABB

Efacec Delta

Key Topics Covered:

1. Definitions

2. Executive Summary

3. EV Charging Policies & Incentives



E-Mobility targets and milestones EVCI incentives of leading markets in South America

4. Market Sizing



Electric Vehicles Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure

5. Competitive Analysis

Top Suppliers

6. Market Trends



Policies, incentives & plans

Mergers & acquisitions Technology innovation

List of tables and figures



Annual Market- Case Scenarios

Annual Market- Base Case

Installed- Base Case



Brazil and Rest of South America- Annual Market 2023

Brazil and Rest of South America - Installed Market 2023

E-Passenger Vehicles Market

E-Buses Vehicles Market

E-LCVs Market

E-Trucks Market

Annual Chargers Market in the South America

Public EVCI Annual Market (Revenue)

Private EVCI Annual Market (Revenue)

AC/DC Market Outlook in the South America

Capacity View - South America



Private units by capacity (Annual)

Public units by capacity (Annual)

Number of charging points (units):



En route



Destination



Workplace (Employees)



Workplace (Depot/Opportunity)

Residential

Chargers owners' annual market for various sectors for:

Brazil

Market Shares (AC/DC):



Brazil

Rest of SAM Top EVCI Suppliers

