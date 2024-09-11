(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Sept. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "qPCR Reagents - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global for qPCR Reagents was estimated at US$2.1 Billion in 2023 and is projected to reach US$3.5 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 7.5% from 2023 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.



Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Dye-Based qPCR Reagents segment, which is expected to reach US$2.2 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 8%. The Probes & Primer-Based qPCR Reagents segment is also set to grow at 6.7% CAGR for the next 7-year period. Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, estimated at $633 Million in 2023, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 7% CAGR to reach $613.8 Million by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 192 Forecast Period 2023-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $2.1 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $3.5 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.5% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered

I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW



Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Global Economic Update

qPCR Reagents: Overview & Outlook

qPCR Reagents - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2024 (E) Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2024 (E)

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



High Growth Opportunities in Clinical Diagnostics Vertical

qPCR: Extremely Relevant in Molecular Diagnostics Processes

Toxicology Studies Rely on qPCR

Opportunities in Drug Discovery Programs

Prevalence of Infectious Diseases: Major Driver

Rising Incidence of Genetic Disorders Fuels Uptake

Genotyping: High-Growth Application

Absolute Quantification Made Possible with qPCR

qPCR Gains Traction in Cancer Detection

Emerging Applications in Food Industry

qPCR for Microbiological Testing of Cannabis

Wider Use of qPCR in Forensic Laboratories

Rising Demand for Accurate and Quantitative Genetic Analysis Propels Market Growth

Increasing Use in Molecular Diagnostics Expands Addressable Market Opportunity

Technological Advancements in qPCR Reagent Formulations Strengthen Market Position

Growing Focus on Real-Time PCR Techniques Drives Adoption of qPCR Reagents

Surge in Demand for Rapid and High-Throughput Testing Generates New Opportunities

Development of Multiplex and Digital PCR Reagents Sustains Market Growth

Expanding Applications in Infectious Disease Testing Throws Spotlight on Market Potential

Growth in Personalized Medicine and Genomics Spurs Demand for qPCR Reagents

Surge in Demand for qPCR Reagents in Oncology and Genetic Screening Expands Market Horizons

Growing Awareness of the Benefits of qPCR in Early Disease Detection Drives Market Adoption Innovations in Probe and Primer Design Generate New Market Opportunities

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION

