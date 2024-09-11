TALOS Lightning Detectors Unveils The New NMEA 2000 OEM Solution For The Marine Industry At The 2024 NMEA Conference

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

SFD-1000-N2K - Offers NMEA 2000 compatibility with plug-and-play connectivity for OEM and aftermarket installations.

Compact size, affordability, and lightweight design make the SFD-1000-N2K ideal for seamless installation with the NMEA 2000 Cam by boat builders.

SFD-1000-N2K with marine navigation instrument and lightning warning displayed on the multifunction display screen with standard Parameter Group Numbers (PGNs).

TALOS SFD-1000-N2K lightning detector integrates plug-and-play connectivity with NMEA 2000, displaying alerts on the vessel's multifunctional displays (MFD).

- Dan Gibson, Channel ManagerCLEARWATER, FL, UNITED STATES, September 11, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- TALOS, the global leader in lightning detection, announces the release of the SFD-1000-N2K lightning detector, specifically designed for the marine industry, at the 2024 NMEA Conference and Expo. The SFD-1000-N2K can be seamlessly installed using plug-and-play technology with standard NMEA 2000 cabling, either during the boat construction process or as a post-production upgrade. Boat manufacturers currently integrating this feature are gaining a competitive edge by recognizing that this enhancement significantly elevates the safety standards of their vessels, providing protection against lightning hazards for the user."The SFD-1000-N2K is a revolutionary innovation in the industry. Its NMEA 2000 compatibility ensures seamless plug-and-play installation in any vessel, and the NMEA 2024 Conference and EXPO serves as an ideal venue for its introduction," stated Dan Gibson, Channel Manager for Talos Lightning Detectors . "This real-time lightning alert system enhances safety for both boaters and vessels, with the potential to save lives."Each year, more than 25 million cloud-to-ground lightning strikes occur, with nearly 300 individuals struck annually, leading to fatalities and life-altering consequences. Thunder can be heard only up to 10 nautical miles away, whereas lightning can strike from as far as 25 nautical miles away, even under clear skies. This device utilizes state-of-the-art weather technologies, like those integrated into major weather station reporting systems. The TALOS lightning detection system enhances situational awareness by alerting users to the proximity of a lightning strike with warnings posted directly to the vessel's multifunction displays (MFDs) via industry standard Parameter Group Numbers (PGNs). The TALOS SFD-1000-N2K detects lightning strikes up to 25 nautical miles away and enables boaters to monitor the approach or departure of storms. Real-time alerts provide boaters with sufficient time to implement precautionary measures, thereby protecting themselves, their passengers, their equipment and their vessel from potential lightning damage.The compact size, low-cost, IP-67 waterproof rating, minimal power consumption, and high accuracy make the SFD-1000-N2K ideal for OEM and aftermarket installations. This self-contained warning system does not rely on internet or cellular connectivity, you will receive alerts even when you and your phone are out of cell phone range. Implementing this system into one's boat will enable the recognition of dangerous life-threatening lightning strikes. The TALOS SFD-1000-N2K Lightning Detector is engineered, designed, and manufactured in the USA and exemplifies the company's commitment to safety. The SFD-1000-N2K itself represents a significant technological advancement within the marine industry.The SFD-1000-N2K is a candidate for the NMEA Best New Product Award and the 2024 IBEX 365 Innovation Awards. See the SFD-1000-N2K and a performance demonstration at the 2024 NMEA Conference and Expo in Providence, RI. September 16-20, 2024, at booth 47 and at the IBEX 2024 Show , Tampa, FL. October 1-3, 2024, booth 3-2008.###About TALOS Lightning Detectors |TALOS Lightning Detectors is a renowned global leader in lightning detection, emphasizing safety as its primary focus. The comprehensive series includes handheld, mountable, and built-in lightning detectors. These devices can identify lightning strikes up to 25 miles away, providing a series of audible and visual alerts to ensure timely safety measures. The newest innovation to the line, the SFD-1000-N2K, connects seamlessly with plug-and-play capability to the NMEA system, posts alerts across all multifunction displays (MFDs), and is ideal for OEM and aftermarket installations. Based in Clearwater, Florida, known as the lightning capital of the world, TALOS's technological advancements are designed to reduce risk and protect property from lightning strikes by enhancing situational awareness and promoting safety.

SFD 1000 N2K Demo Video 2024 - NMEA Compatibility

