Botmakers, Inc. Teams With Infinity Concepts To Expand AI Solutions For Nonprofits And Ministries, Announces Acquisition

KATY, TX, UNITED STATES, September 11, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- BotMakers , Inc., a leader in AI-powered voice and chat solutions, is excited to announce a strategic partnership with Infinity Concepts , a renowned brand communications agency serving nonprofits and faith-based organizations. This partnership aims to deliver cutting-edge AI communication tools to nonprofits and ministries, helping them streamline operations, automate donor engagement, and enhance donor relationships.Infinity Concepts: A Proven Leader in Nonprofit GrowthWith clients such as Assemblies of God, American Friends of Magen David Adom, and City of Hope. Infinity Concepts has a stellar reputation for building effective media strategies, managing fundraising campaigns, and growing brand influence. Infinity Concepts continues to drive exceptional results for its clients, facilitating significant media buys and consistently delivering measurable growth in donation revenue through strategic campaigns. With a proven ability to enhance visibility and engagement, Infinity Concepts remains a trusted partner for nonprofits seeking to expand their impact. This partnership will bring Infinity Concepts' deep expertise to the table, combined with BotMakers' advanced AI solutions, offering nonprofits the ability to automate routine tasks, improve donor communications, and operate more efficiently.Rapid Growth in the Conversational AI MarketBotMakers has experienced significant growth in the conversational AI market, which has seen a rapid rise in demand across industries. Over the past few years, revenues in the conversational AI sector have been growing at an impressive 30% compound annual growth rate (CAGR), driven by increased adoption of AI-driven customer service, sales automation, and personalized engagement solutions. BotMakers has leveraged this market momentum, experiencing double-digit revenue growth year-over-year, fueled by the demand for its AI Callers platform. This growth trajectory is expected to accelerate further as more organizations, particularly in the nonprofit sector, seek to streamline operations and maximize their engagement with supporters.Acquisition of BotMakers and Public Listing to Drive Future ExpansionIn addition to the strategic partnership, BotMakers is thrilled to announce its pending acquisition by publicly traded company, BioQuest (trading under the ticker symbol BQST on the OTC market). The acquisition marks a major milestone, enabling the company to tap into broader funding opportunities and expand its suite of AI solutions.As part of the acquisition, BioQuest plans to raise $5 million through the Reg A offering to fund its continued growth, marketing, product development, and expansion of AI offerings. These funds will allow BotMakers to further capitalize on the explosive growth in the conversational AI sector and extend its reach into new markets.“With the acquisition of BotMakers and our partnership with Infinity Concepts, we are positioning ourselves for exponential growth,” said Trent Daniel, Business Development Lead at BotMakers.“The conversational AI market is booming, and our tools are perfectly suited for nonprofits and ministries looking to increase efficiency and engagement. The acquisition of BotMakers and our entry into the public markets will fuel our ability to scale rapidly.”Potential Impact as a Publicly Traded EntityThe acquisition and subsequent public listing are expected to significantly boost BotMakers' ability to attract new investors and expand its market presence. As a publicly traded entity, BotMakers will be well-positioned to capitalize on the growing demand for AI-powered communication solutions across industries, particularly nonprofits and faith-based organizations, which often struggle to scale their engagement efforts efficiently.The move will also provide BotMakers with greater access to capital, which will be instrumental in continuing to innovate and deliver cutting-edge AI tools tailored to the needs of its clients. As the conversational AI market continues to grow, BotMakers anticipates a substantial increase in revenue, with the potential to become a leading player in the nonprofit and faith-based technology sectors.About BotMakers, Inc.BotMakers, Inc. specializes in AI-powered conversational voice and chat solutions designed to help organizations automate communication, enhance engagement, and reduce operational costs. With its flagship platform, AI Callers, BotMakers serves a wide range of industries, including nonprofits and ministries.About Infinity ConceptsInfinity Concepts is a leading brand communications agency serving nonprofits and faith-based organizations. With expertise in fundraising, digital marketing, and media strategies, Infinity Concepts helps organizations expand their reach and increase their impact.For more information, visit and .

