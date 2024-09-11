(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The US track geometry measurement system is set for strong growth due to increased infrastructure investments, high-speed rail projects, and advanced technologies enhancing accuracy and efficiency. NEWARK, Del, Sept. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Track Geometry Measurement Systems (TGMS) market is on a dynamic growth trajectory, with an estimated valuation of USD 3.4 billion in 2023 and a projected expansion to USD 6.3 billion by 2033. This significant growth reflects a robust compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.3% over the forecast period. The market's expansion is propelled by increased safety focus, evolving regulatory requirements, and advancements in technology. The Track Geometry Measurement System (TGMS) market is witnessing robust demand, driven by several key factors within the railway industry. As global rail networks expand and modernize, the need for precise track measurements to ensure safety, efficiency, and compliance with regulatory standards has become increasingly critical. The primary driver of demand for Track Geometry Measurement Systems (TGMS) in the railway system is the heightened focus on railway safety. Accurate track geometry measurements are critical for preventing accidents and ensuring smooth, efficient operations across railway networks. TGMS offers real-time data that enables early detection of potential track issues, allowing operators to address problems before they escalate. This supports proactive maintenance strategies, which not only improve operational safety but also reduce service disruptions and extend the lifespan of railway infrastructure. The shift towards a more safety-focused, preventive approach is becoming increasingly vital in modern railway systems. Regulatory compliance is another significant factor propelling the TGMS market. Evolving industry standards and regulations require railway operators to adhere to stringent track geometry requirements. TGMS solutions enable compliance with these regulations, ensuring that track conditions meet safety and operational guidelines. Technological advancements also play a crucial role in driving demand. Integration of technologies such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, and data analytics into TGMS solutions has improved measurement accuracy and operational efficiency. These advancements are making TGMS more sophisticated and capable of delivering more precise data. Key Drivers of Market Growth

Enhanced Safety Focus: With growing emphasis on railway safety, TGMS provides precise track measurements crucial for accident prevention and operational safety, driving heightened demand.

Regulatory Compliance: TGMS enables railway networks to meet stringent industry standards and regulations, ensuring adherence to safety guidelines and operational norms.

Proactive Maintenance: By facilitating accurate track geometry measurements, TGMS supports proactive maintenance strategies, identifying potential issues early and preventing operational disruptions.

Operational Efficiency: Real-time data from TGMS enhances operational efficiency, allowing for timely interventions, targeted maintenance, and minimized downtime, leading to optimized performance.

Technological Advancements: Integration of artificial intelligence, machine learning, and data analytics in TGMS enhances measurement accuracy and efficiency, fueling demand for advanced solutions.

Infrastructure Projects: The surge in global railway projects necessitates precise track measurements, driving demand for TGMS in planning, construction, and maintenance phases.

Cost Savings and Longevity: TGMS adoption contributes to reduced maintenance costs, extended track lifespan, and minimized disruptions through early detection and timely repairs. Industry Collaboration: Increased awareness and collaboration among stakeholders in promoting railway safety drive investments in reliable and advanced track measurement systems. Key drivers of market growth for track geometry measurement systems (TGMS) include enhanced safety focus, regulatory compliance, and proactive maintenance. Technological advancements and infrastructure projects also boost demand, along with cost savings and industry collaboration. Says a Lead Consultant Nikhil Kaitwade in Automotive at Future Market Insights (FMI). Key Takeaways

The global Track Geometry Measurement System (TGMS) market is valued at approximately USD 3.4 billion in 2023.

By 2033, the market is expected to reach a total revenue of USD 6.3 billion.

China is projected to be a major consumer, with sales of TGMS expected to grow at a 7.7% annual rate through 2033.

Measurement systems are particularly prevalent in mass transit railway tracks, which hold over 30% of the market share. Advances in LiDAR technology are driving the popularity of no-contact measurement systems, with this segment anticipated to grow at a 6.2% CAGR through 2033. Country-Wise Insights for the Track Geometry Measurement System (TGMS) Market:

Country Projected Market Size (2033) CAGR (2023-2033) Key Growth Factors China USD 1.6 Billion 7.7% Rapid expansion of high-speed rail, government investments in railway infrastructure, adherence to stringent safety standards, and advancements in AI and data analytics for improved measurement accuracy. United States USD 920.8 Million 5.1% Ongoing investments in railway infrastructure, expansion of high-speed rail projects, emphasis on safety regulations, integration of AI and data analytics, and a focus on proactive maintenance and operational performance optimization.



This table highlights the projected market size, growth rate, and key growth factors driving the track geometry measurement system markets in China and the United States.









Key Players



Balfour Beatty

BENTLEY SYSTEMS Inc.

Deutzer Technische Kohle GmbH

Fugro

Goldschmidt Thermit GmbH

MERMEC Inc.

Plasser & Theurer

R.Bance & Co Ltd

Siemens Vista Instrumentation LLC

Segmentation Analysis

By Railway Type:



High-speed Railways

Conventional Railway

Heavy Haul Railways Light Railways

By Operation Type:



Contact No-Contact

By Component:



Hardware



Navigation Equipment



Communication Equipment



Camera



Sensor

Others

Software Services

By Region:



North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific The Middle East and Africa

Authored by:

Nikhil Kaitwade (Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights, Inc.) has over a decade of experience in market research and business consulting. He has successfully delivered 1500+ client assignments, predominantly in Automotive, Chemicals, Industrial Equipment, Oil & Gas, and Service industries.

His core competency circles around developing research methodology, creating a unique analysis framework, statistical data models for pricing analysis, competition mapping, and market feasibility analysis. His expertise also extends wide and beyond analysis, advising clients on identifying growth potential in established and niche market segments, investment/divestment decisions, and market entry decision-making.

Nikhil holds an MBA degree in Marketing and IT and a Graduate in Mechanical Engineering. Nikhil has authored several publications and quoted in journals like EMS Now, EPR Magazine, and EE Times.

