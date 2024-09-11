ZUO Launches Their 'Fall In Love With Alfresco Living' With 50 New Outdoor Designs

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

ZUO is inviting Casual guests to“Fall in Love with Alfresco Living”

ZUO's Sunny Isles Loveseat is versatile and effortlessly and fits into various outdoor settings, whether it's your personal patio retreat or a hotel's al fresco seating area.

ZUO's Uzel Accent Chair embraces alfresco relaxation with boho chic style.

ZUO's new Cozumel Lounge delivers the resort look and is the perfect sophisticated escape for luxurous outdoor living.

ZUO's new Merilyn Accent Chair delivers pillow like softness that brings the comfort of indoor designs to your outdoor living space.

ZUO is doubling down on outdoor, with new exciting and exclusive designs debuting in Atlanta at the Casual Market, Sept 16-19, 2024.

- Luis Ruesga, ZUO USA's CEO & ChairmanATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, September 11, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Contemporary Lifestyle brand ZUO , is doubling down on outdoor, and asking Casual Market attendees to“Fall in Love with Alfresco Living”, and their 50 new exclusive designs debuting in Atlanta Sept 16-19, 2024.Influencing trade business far and wide, ZUO continues to redefine casual outdoor style with design innovation you won't find anywhere else. Launching 100 new styles for the very first time in July at their new permanent showroom at AmericasMart , Bldg 1, 6th Floor, Space B19 with an impressive 6,000 square feet of dedicated outdoor space. Their new showroom celebrated a successful opening as they welcomed customers from all across the country during Pre-Casual Market and featured a ribbon cutting and grand opening party, which marked a significant re-emergence for a lifestyle brand that is celebrated for their inspiring modern designs and affordable elevated style.“Being part of the Casual Market again feels great and we are thrilled to be launching even more designs than we showcased at Pre-Casual Market,” Luis Ruesga, ZUO USA's CEO & Chairman shared,“The Casual Market in September is where the outdoor world goes to be inspired and this fall show is no exception for us. We will be bringing our A-game with the launch of 50 new exclusive items–all designed with the highest quality, pairing durable frames, exceptional high-performance fabrics, and with prices that won't break your budget.”Luis went on to share that as ZUO dives back into the casual outdoor market with a total of 150+ new outdoor introductions this season and that will arrive February 2025, with endless styles for bar, dining, living, and lounge furniture. Luis added his newest occasional outdoor intros are getting lots of interest and beginning to fly off the shelf from modern coffee tables, outdoor garden stools and a variety of outdoor accent tables.As a fun bonus ZUO is offering a special giveaway of their newest sensation, the Tensen End Table that was voted #1 customer favorite at summer shows and combines outdoor durability in an urban-modern design in playful colors. To Enter ZUO's Casual Giveaway Drawing simply stop by showroom B19 for a chance to be one of (3) Lucky winners who win one of Tensen End Tables three colors. Suitable for hospitality and residential environments, the Tensen's mid-century modern style adds a cheerful touch to lounges, bedrooms, and living spaces. (**Giveaway entry is limited to market buyers and located in the United States and shipping will be provided for free to (3) lucky winners. Limit (1) entry per buyer. The giveaway winners will be contacted by email.**)“We are looking forward to an exciting fall show and to reconnecting with our customers, and those buyers who knew us from the Casual Market in Chicago,” Luis Ruesga added,“Our team will be on hand to give tours of our new showroom and to walk buyers through all of our newest introductions.”ZUO has been a long time favorite of casual outdoor dealers and designers, setting the stage for design innovation and with a proven track record for bringing original products to the marketplace. ZUO's extensive outdoor line, features over 350 SKUs that are available for immediate delivery, and includes products for outdoor dining, bar, lounging and entertaining in a wide range of styles and colors. ZUO's outdoor collections are also hospitality-grade and offer affordable outdoor luxury for any outdoor location, project or setting. With beautiful, modern silhouettes, unique woven weaves, and weather resistant materials –all crafted to withstand the elements and last for years to come.“We are looking forward to meeting with Casual Market attendees and procurement companies and to further expand our hospitality business – as well as continuing to grow our outdoor business with designers, stagers, retailers alike,“ Steve Poon, ZUO's COO shared,“With outdoor collections that offer unparalleled original designs, and that transform any pool, deck or patio into the ultimate outdoor living space -our luxurious pieces will turn any property or project into a five-star resort!”ZUO's Outdoor Collections are part of their Hospitality Division, and are developed by their brand's in-house design team. With 1000's of products including bar, lounge, occasional, lighting, decor and outdoor collections, ZUO Hospitality is a leader in providing customized solutions for the design and trade industry. Servicing clients across the globe, and trade businesses large or small, ZUO offers a wide selection of custom options that combine durable manufacturing, trendsetting designs, and affordable prices.“We are so proud that regardless of the challenges our industry faces, we are able to navigate and to continue to grow. Through our ability to provide new and exciting designs that suit our clients' individual needs and that meet their budget while exceeding their expectations,” ZUO's product development team commented.“It's a testament to our abilities as we design and develop custom products for our wide range of clients, and to the exponential growth our company has experienced over the last two decades.” ZUO's product team added that the launch of their Hospitality Division has led to their largest growth segment with customers ordering direct containers as well as the private label business that partners with some of the Top 100 retailers.Celebrating nearly two decades of success in the home furnishings and lighting industries, ZUO's collections have been featured in resorts, hotels, restaurants, universities, VIP lounges, rental properties and even in the homes of well known and glamorous celebrities. ZUO was founded in 2005 by two entrepreneurs Luis Ruesga and Steve Poon, whose leadership and savvy business strategies have delivered a bold and eclectic mix of mid-century modern, contemporary and industrial chic styles with designs for indoor and outdoor furniture, lighting, mirrors and wall décor.Explore ZUO's 2024 Lifestyle Book to discover their new introductions that will be on display at the upcoming High Point Market in their 30,000 square foot showroom: IHFC Building, Hamilton Wing, 5th Floor, Space H543/W548, (201 E Commerce Ave, High Point, NC). Outside of markets, ZUO Showrooms are open to the trade by appointment. For more information please email: ....-Atlanta AmericasMart, Building 1, 6th Floor, Space B19, 240 Peachtree St NW, Atlanta, GA 30303.-North Carolina IHFC - 5th Floor / Hamilton Wing H543/W548 210 E. Commerce Ave High Point, NC 27260.-Las Vegas World Market Center, Building A, 2nd Floor, Space A-216, 495 S. Grand Central Pkwy Las Vegas, NV 89106.-Guadalajara, Mexico Parque Industrial Los Laureles Prol. Pino Suarez, #1039 Int.1 Col. El Vigia, Zapopan Jalisco, México.ZUO's corporate headquarters is located in Oakland, CA with a North American Distribution Center operating out of an expansive state of the art facility in Stockton, CA, that offers local pick-up and direct LTL shipping and features 100,000 sf of internal storage. With more than 10 docks for receiving and distribution which receives on average 12-15 containers a week while facilitating 1000's of individual packages and pallets shipping out daily.ABOUT ZUO:Established in 2005, ZUO is headquartered out of Oakland, CA; Montreal, Quebec- Canada; Guadalajara, Mexico; Bogota, Colombia; Hong Kong SAR; and Shende, Foshan China. ZUO's full line of indoor & outdoor furniture, lighting, and home décor is installed in residential, commercial and hospitality projects all over the world. ZUO's in-house design and curation team creates products based on emerging global trends, fashionable finishes, and contemporary designs found in Denmark, Germany, Italy, Japan, and the US. Open to the trade; ZUO customers consist of retailers, furniture stores, interior designers, and stylish independent professionals who offer their brand direct or via online stores. ZUO's unique assortment for office, bar, dining, living or bedrooms, and outdoor spaces. We guarantee obtainable luxury- for any budget.###

