Gresham Smith Names Adrienne Ciuba Market Vice President Of Life And Work Places

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Ciuba to Oversee Operations as Well as Project Delivery



NASHVILLE, Tenn., Sept. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Gresham Smith, a top-ranked architecture and engineering firm with $328 million in annual gross revenue, announced today that Adrienne

Ciuba, AIA, has been selected as the vice president (MVP) of the firm's Life and Work Places market, which encompasses professionals and projects across the country. As MVP, Ciuba will lead the market's day-to-day operations, provide professional growth and development opportunities for staff and continue delivering projects for clients.

Adrienne Ciuba, AIA

"We are excited to announce Adrienne's selection as our Life and Work Places Market MVP," said Rodney Chester, Gresham Smith CEO and board chair. "Adrienne has established herself as a proven leader who has managed complex projects and served as an effective technical practice leader in Life and Work Places. Her intimate knowledge of the market combined with her vision for growth and operations are key strengths as she steps into this new leadership role."

Ciuba brings more than 17 years of architectural experience across a broad range of corporate, mixed-use, residential and higher-education projects to her new position. She's had a demonstrated record of success during her 12-year tenure at Gresham Smith-beginning as an architectural project coordinator, then serving in a variety of technical roles before moving into her most recent position as technical practice leader. Adrienne has also played a pivotal role in supporting the firm's 2025 Strategic Plan's Workforce Development initiative. This has included supporting the development of the firm's Mentorship Program and leading the Career Guides working group. Ciuba was recognized as an owner at Gresham Smith in 2023 and will continue to be based in the firm's Nashville office.

"It's a privilege to have been chosen for this position, and I am eager to continue fostering the growth and development of the Life and Work Places market," said

Ciuba. "My career progression from an architectural coordinator to now serving as MVP is proof of the abundant growth opportunities our company offers."

Ciuba's dual training as an architect and a structural engineer, coupled with her international experience, brings a unique perspective to the market and firm. She's served as a project manager and architect of record on several notable projects, including the high-profile Nashville Yards development, the ONE 22 ONE luxury office tower, the 222 Second Avenue South mixed-use tower, which is home to Gresham Smith's Nashville headquarters and Ramsey Solutions' new headquarters .

Ciuba is a graduate of the University of Tennessee where she earned a Bachelor of Architecture and a Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering, with an emphasis in Structural Engineering.

SOURCE Gresham Smith

