Canela Media Fuels Innovation With Quickplay's Curator Assistant

TORONTO, Sept. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - Canela Media , a leading technology and innovation Hispanic multicultural media company with Canela as its AVOD streaming service for the Latino audience in the U.S. and Latin America, will use Quickplay's breakthrough, AI-powered Curator Assistant as a key element in its strategy to redefine digital media experiences for the Hispanic community.

Canela Media's Canela will utilize Curator Assistant to leverage generative AI to enable its programming teams to create storefronts and catalog rails that maximize personalization of content experiences for the viewing audience, and to support innovative, geo-targeted ads that are context- and device-specific. Running on Google Cloud, Curator Assistant will amplify the power of Quickplay's cloud-native platform by expediting connections between viewers and relevant content through faster, automated targeting of the content viewers desire most – right at their fingertips.

Canela Media is the first announced customer of Curator Assistant. Canela Media will offer a wide variety of highly personalized experiences that are tailored to address the diversity of Latino viewers across the United States, Mexico, Colombia and the rest of Spanish-speaking Latin America.

"Within our vast content library, we have a broad range of content genres and titles across news, sports, kids, music, telenovelas and much more. To put that content right where it is easily accessible, we needed a platform with advanced capabilities that could provide personalization for our user experience and advertisers alike," said Peter Gonzalez, CTO for Canela Media. "Curator Assistant unlocks the generative AI capabilities across our content that will give our team the latest tools to enhance the viewer experience and ad unit innovation. Increasing our ability to use Quickplay's fast, flexible platform is a key advantage to create unique positioning for Canela for both our audience and advertisers."

Integrated into the Quickplay CMS, Curator Assistant allows programming teams to conversationally engage with the tool to set up rails that address viewers' personal interests. It also leverages LLMs through Google Cloud's Vertex AI platform to return results that tap into a much broader database than traditional metadata tagging. Query results are matched in the Quickplay CMS against available content rights and user profiles, resulting in content presentation that is both surprising and relevant.



"Canela Media's mission to innovate and deliver the best OTT streaming experience and to become the destination for Spanish-language content is pointing the way to new opportunities for personalized content delivery for the OTT industry," said Quickplay's Chief Business Officer and Co-Founder, Paul Pastor. "The combination of our best-in-class OTT solution and our Curator Assistant will enable them to ensure that quality of experience –

from the relevance of recommendations to the on-screen experience – exceeds viewer expectations."

