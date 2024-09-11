Jimmy Ienner Jr And Michael Brinkley Organize Connecticut's First Through The Lens Event

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Jimmy Ienner Jr

NORWALK, CT, UNITED STATES, September 11, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Day: SaturdayDate: 09/28/24Time: 12pm - 4pmVenue: Norwalk Public LibraryLocation: 1 Belden Avenue, Norwalk, CT 06850Cost: Free to publicConnecticut and celebrity photographer JIMMY IENNER JR, is collaborating with Connecticut nature photographer MICHAEL BRINKLEYto offer attendees a look previously, during and after a photographic shoot.Before the camera's shutter button gets pressed, whether it is environmental, nature or wedding photography, come and get a comprehension of how manual composition works in natural environments.Event moderator is Norwalk Photography Club founder: MARCO CHIAPPETTA.KEYNOTE SPEAKER #1Jimmy Ienner Jr professional endorsements includes:* SONY* APPLE* NIKON* FUJI* LEICA* FILSONJimmy has worked as a chief photographer / video director at SONY MUSIC ENTERTAINMENT INC. for nearly two decades.Jimmy was voted in as Co-Chair of the Visual Arts Committee of the Recording Academy NARAS (GRAMMY's) for video direction. (2010 - 2012)Jimmy's recent environmental photographs are included in 5 international publications.* Birchshire Magazine* Stratton* Manchester Life Magazine* Vermont News Guide* State Of The Art Recording StudioKEYNOTE SPEAKER #2Michael Brinkley lights up everybody's day, with day to day nature photography post on the social media site "Nextdoor."Michael's top post received 992,586 views in one week, on Nextdoor.Michael has taught three camera workshops, throughout Norwalk, CT.Michael has also taught a camera workshop at FMoPA (Florida Museum of Photographic Arts).Michael has exhibit his fine arts Nature Photography at:* Atria in Darien* Waveny in New Canaan* Waterstone on High Ridge Stamford* The Norwalk Inn* Star Inc Norwalk, CT. via zoom conference.Michael photography includes Nature, Weddings, Portraits and Real Estate throughout Fairfield County CT.

Michael Brinkley

Michael Brinkley Nature Photography

