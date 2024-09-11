Demandbase Recognized With Multiple Best Workplaces Awards, From Fast Company & Fortune

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Company Celebrated for Excellence in Culture, Innovation, and Technology

the leading account-based GTM for B2B enterprises, today announces it has been recognized with numerous Best Workplaces awards. To start, the company has earned a spot as one of Fast Company's 100 Best Workplaces for Innovators for 2024. Additionally, Great Place To Work® and Fortune magazine have selected Demandbase for their

and 2024 Best Workplaces in TechnologyTM lists.

"We feel privileged to be recognized by both Fast Company and Fortune as one of the best workplaces in the country," says Gabe Rogol, chief executive officer at Demandbase. "These acknowledgments reflect our commitment to fostering a culture of innovation, collaboration, and excellence. At our core, we believe that when our team thrives, so do our customers. These awards reinforce the importance of maintaining a workplace where creativity and technology intersect, enabling us to continue delivering outstanding results for B2B enterprises."

Fast Company's Best Workplaces for Innovators celebrates company cultures that empower employees at all levels to improve processes, create new products, or invent new ways of doing business.

list is highly competitive. Survey responses reflect a comprehensive picture of the workplace experience. Honorees were selected based on their ability to offer positive outcomes for employees regardless of job role, race, gender, sexual orientation, work status, or other demographic identifier. The Fortune Best Workplaces in TechnologyTM

was compiled to recognize companies committed to creating a positive work environment. This accolade celebrates Demandbase's dedication to building an outstanding workplace, as proven by its employees' outstanding feedback.

About Demandbase

Demandbase is the leading account-based GTM platform for B2B enterprises to identify and target the right customers, at the right time, with the right message. With a unified view of intent data, AI-powered insights, and prescriptive actions, go-to-market teams can seamlessly align and execute with confidence. Thousands of businesses depend on Demandbase to maximize revenue, minimize waste, and consolidate their data and technology stacks - all in one platform. For more information about how Demandbase can help you scale your GTM strategy, visit .

