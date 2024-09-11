Babylon Advisory Closes 31 Transactions In First 12 Months, Raising Over $19M In Debt Capital

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) CLEVELAND, Sept. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Babylon Asset Management, LLC ("Babylon"), a leading private credit firm for US-based businesses, proudly announces its advisory has successfully closed 31 transactions in its first 12 months, securing over $19.7 million in funded or committed capital. This includes four asset-based lending facilities totaling $12.25 million, and 27 loan transactions amounting to $7.45 million.

In 2024, Traditional Sources of Capital Remain Unreliable

Banks, venture capital, and private equity have all curtailed their funding in an era of high interest rates. After facing rejection, many companies struggle to identify alternative funding sources. Without access to capital, businesses face stunted growth, operational challenges, and even potential failure.

Babylon's Helps Find Capital Based on each Client's Unique Situation

Babylon's advisory team works closely with well-established businesses to perform a thorough, top-down analysis of their financials. Through this process, Babylon helps match borrowers with lenders who best fit their unique credit profile, ensuring an optimal solution for each business.

Use Case for Funds: Growth Capital for Business Expansion

The most common use case for a typical Babylon client is growth: expanding into new verticals, executing on new contracts, financing purchase orders, investing in a sales team, or spending more on proven marketing channels. Major industries of focus include manufacturing, consumer packaged goods, digital media, and business services. While Babylon has no limit on deal size, it seeks to work with companies in the "Micro Middle Market": $1M to $50M in annual revenue.

A Proven Track Record

One-third of all the deals completed came from channel partnerships, further exhibiting the trust market participants have instilled in Babylon in just the first year. For more information on how Babylon can help your business secure the funding it needs, please contact our team at [email protected] .

About Babylon Asset Management, LLC

Babylon Asset Management was launched in June, 2022, by financial entrepreneur Hanna Kassis, initially investing alongside alternative lenders. In 2023, after the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank,

Kassis, who previously raised $100 million in his prior business and is responsible for over $1.5 billion in total career private credit volume, decided to use his skillset to help other businesses raise debt capital. Kassis' expertise in financial markets has driven Babylon's rapid growth and helped bridge the financing gap for businesses nationwide.

