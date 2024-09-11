The market is expected to grow as a result of the increased support from government and funding agencies for research and development of informatics solutions, especially in the fields of biomedical and public health; growing adoption of sustainable practices in laboratory informatics to reduce energy consumption and environmental impact; and need for switching from paper-based to electronic tools for better data capture and accessibility. Moreover, the market has experienced growth due to its high return on investment, and substantial long-term benefits due to reduction of labor costs and improvement in scalability. However, insufficient IT infrastructure and connectivity in some laboratories are expected to pose a challenge to the market growth.



Laboratory Information Management Systems (LIMS) solution accounted for a substantial share by solution type in 2023

Based on solution type, Laboratory Information management systems (LIMS) hold the largest share in the laboratory informatics market. The large share of this segment can be attributed to the rising need of centralized solutions for laboratories which can be integrated well with other laboratory solutions, surging demand for high operational efficiency, workflow automation, scalability, and enhanced collaboration & communication. Additionally, the growing requirement of maintaining Good Laboratory Practices (GLP), upholding high-quality data standards, enhancing credibility and efficiency in research operations also plays an important role in the heightening adoption of LIMS across various industrial sectors.

Life science industry projected to dominate the market during the forecast period

The life sciences, food & beverage and agricultural, petrochemical & oil and gas, chemicals, environmental testing, forensics, and other industries make up the industry-based segments of the laboratory informatics market. In 2023, the life sciences segment accounted for a significant share of the Laboratory Informatics market. The prominent position of this segment is due to the growing applications of molecular diagnostics, rising outsourcing by pharmaceutical industries, growing need for integrated systems, stringent regulatory guidelines to be followed by pharmaceutical laboratories, increasing number of biobanks/biorepositories, rising need to integrate laboratory systems, and growing awareness and availability of technologically advanced laboratory informatics solutions.

Asia-Pacific expected to register the highest market growth during the forecast period

The laboratory informatics market is bifurcated into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Asia Pacific is expected to register highest growth during the forecast period. The high growth of this region is attributed to the development of research laboratory infrastructure across various regions in Asia Pacific, government initiatives to promote the adoption of digital & technologically enabled solutions across various industries, and significant focus on integrating sophisticated technologies with labs to improve efficiency & workflows.

Research Coverage

The report analyzes the Laboratory Informatics market and aims to estimate the market size and future growth potential of various market segments, based on solution type, component, deployment model, and industry, and region. The report also analyses factors (such as drivers, opportunities and challenges) affecting market growth. It evaluates the opportunities and challenges in the market for stakeholders. The report also studies micro markets with respect to their growth trends, prospects, and contributions to the total laboratory informatics market. The report forecasts the revenue of the market segments with respect to five major regions. The report also provides a competitive analysis of the key players operating in this market, along with their company profiles, product offerings, recent developments, and key market strategies.

