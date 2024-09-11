How Continuous Improvement Keeps Benjamin Moore At The Forefront: CFO Intelligence Interview

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Benjamin Moore CFO Talia Griep shares how data analytics and collaboration drive the 140-year-old company's success in a CFO Intelligence Magazine interview.

CALIFON, NJ, UNITED STATES, September 11, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- CFO Intelligence magazine is known for in-depth interviews with CFOs and other executives at top companies operating in North America. Readers who want to catch up on recent interviews can still access the Winter 2023/2024 issue, in which Benjamin Moore CFO Talia Griep details how she and her Finance team embrace deep data analytics, change management, and continuous improvement to support the 140-year-old company's leading position in the premium paint category.

Benjamin Moore's unique distribution channel primarily consists of independent retailers. Griep shares how the company treats vendors as family, fostering collaboration, and ensuring their needs are met. She also opens up about finance's inner workings, like the way she and her team leverage data analytics backed by voluntary opt-in point-of-sale data sharing with retail partners to track real-time trends.

Also in the issue, Tipalti CFO Sarah Spoja shares how her deep well of funding experience helps her navigate a roller-coaster economy; L'Oréal Consumer Products North America CFO Sanjay Devi talks about how once-solid lines between Finance and Social media are blurring; and Pensionmark CFO Diana H. Pereira details how her company retained its independence even after it was acquired. Also featured: CFO Intelligence Leaders dish on how changes to building and office layout could incentivize a return of remote employees.

Other intelligence includes expert columnists from MetLife Investment Management, IBM, and others weighing in on must-know issues like spooky labor-productivity trends, how to achieve hassle-free Artificial Intelligence deployment, and more.

These and other articles are available at CFOIntell.

