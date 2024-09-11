Activtrak Recognized On 2024 Fortune Best Workplaces In Technology List

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) 98% of employees say that ActivTrak is a great place to work

AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Great

Place To Work® and Fortune magazine have named ActivTrak to the 2024 Fortune Best Workplaces in TechnologyTM List , ranking the company No. 44 in the small and medium category, No. 2 in Austin and No. 3 in Texas.

According to survey responses , 100% of ActivTrak employees say they are treated fairly, 98% of employees agree that ActivTrak is a great place to work and 97% of employees feel they work in a high-trust culture.

The Best Workplaces in award is based on analysis of survey responses of more than 149,000 current employees from

Great Place To Work CertifiedTM companies in the tech industry.

"Earning a spot on the Best Workplaces in Technology List is a tremendous honor that reflects our commitment to building a positive, dynamic and inclusive workplace culture," said

Mindee Humphrey, vice president of people at ActivTrak. "As a market leader in workforce analytics, we strive to cultivate a work environment that empowers employees to be themselves, achieve their professional goals and deliver business results we can all take pride in."

The Best Workplaces in Technology list is highly competitive. Great Place To Work, the global authority on workplace culture, determines its lists using its proprietary For AllTM Methodology to evaluate and certify thousands of organizations in America's largest ongoing annual workforce study, based on over 1.3 million survey responses and data from companies representing more than 8.2 million employees this year alone.



Survey responses reflect a comprehensive picture of the workplace experience. Honorees were selected based on their ability to offer positive outcomes for employees regardless of job role, race, gender, sexual orientation, work status, or other demographic identifier.



"Congratulations to the Best Workplaces in Technology," says Michael C. Bush , CEO of Great Place To Work. "These companies not only outperform the average for their industry but have created workplaces that outshine the average in every category, proving the importance of building trust with workers, no matter the industry."

ActivTrak ranks 17th on the 2024 Fortune Best Workplaces in Texas list, with 99% of employees affirming that management is honest and ethical in its business practices, and 98% acknowledging that ActivTrak is a great place to work – 41 points higher than the average U.S. company.

About ActivTrak

ActivTrak helps organizations improve performance and optimize productivity. Our workforce intelligence platform transforms work activity data into actionable insights, providing the only complete solution with employee monitoring, productivity and performance management, and workforce planning capabilities that deliver measurable ROI. More than 9,500 customers trust ActivTrak's award-winning technology which has been recognized by the Deloitte Technology Fast 500, Inc. 5000, TrustRadius and G2. ActivTrak is backed by Sapphire Ventures and Elsewhere Partners. To learn more visit: .

About the

Fortune Best Workplaces in Technology List

Great Place To Work selected the Best Workplaces in Technology by analyzing confidential survey responses from more than 1.3 million employees in the U.S., representing the experiences of over 8.2 million employees in 2023 and 2024. Of those responses, over 149,000 came from employees at Great Place To Work Certified companies in the technology industry, and this ranking is based on that feedback. Company rankings are derived from 60 employee experience questions within the Great Place To Work Trust IndexTM Survey . Companies with 10 to 999 employees competed in the small and medium category. Companies with 1,000 or more employees were considered for the large category. Read the full methodology.

To get on this list next year, start here.

About Great Place To Work

As the global authority on workplace culture, Great Place To Work brings 30 years of groundbreaking research and data to help every place become a great place to work for all. Its proprietary platform and Great Place To Work Model help companies evaluate the experience of

every employee, with exemplary workplaces becoming Great Place To Work Certified and receiving recognition on a coveted Best WorkplacesTM List.

Follow Great Place To Work on LinkedIn , X , and Instagram or visit greatplacetowork and sign up for the newsletter to learn more.

About

Fortune

Fortune

upholds a legacy of award-winning writing and trusted reporting for executives who want to make business better. Independently owned, with a global perspective and digital agility, Fortune tells the stories of a new generation of innovators, builders, and risk takers. Online and in print, Fortune measures corporate performance through rigorous benchmarks and holds companies accountable. Fortune creates communities by convening true thought leaders and iconoclasts - those who shape industry, commerce, and society – through powerful and prestigious lists, events, and conferences, such as the iconic Fortune 500, the CEO Initiative , and Most Powerful Women. For more information, visit fortune .

SOURCE ActivTrak

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED