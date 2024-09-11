Clara Capital Achieves Prestigious Rank On Inc. 5000 As One Of The Fastest-Growing Companies In America

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Clara Capital ranks 158th on the 2024 Inc. 5000 list, celebrating its rapid growth and commitment to providing flexible financing solutions for small and medium-sized businesses.

Long Island, NY, Sept. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clara Capital, a leading provider of financing solutions for small and medium-sized businesses, proudly announces its inclusion in the 2024 Inc. 5000 list, ranking as the 158th fastest-growing privately held company in the United States. This prestigious recognition underscores Clara Capital's significant growth and its unwavering commitment to supporting entrepreneurs with competitive, flexible financial products.

Company Milestones and Growth

Since its founding in 2019, Clara Capital has been on a mission to redefine business financing. CEO Ryan Adwar established the company with a vision of offering innovative financial solutions that drive sustainable growth for businesses across various industries. This approach has resulted in a remarkable client retention rate, with over 70% of businesses returning for additional funding.

Clara Capital's ability to deliver fast turnarounds, competitive financing options, and fully customizable solutions has made it a trusted partner for entrepreneurs. The company has funded thousands of businesses to date, providing critical support to companies at every stage of growth.

Industry Recognition

Clara Capital's exceptional growth has earned it recognition as the 15th fastest-growing financial services company in the country. The company also achieved the top ranking in the business finance industry, as reported by Debanked.com. These accolades reflect Clara Capital's dedication to offering a comprehensive range of financial products tailored to meet the diverse needs of its clients.

From large equipment financing to smaller lines of credit for emerging businesses, Clara Capital has built a reputation for providing value through customized terms. Whether offering flexible terms for seasonal businesses or payment plans aligned with cash flow, Clara Capital consistently delivers solutions that empower businesses to thrive.

About Clara Capital

Clara Capital LLC is a private lender based in Long Island, NY, specializing in financing solutions for small and medium-sized businesses across multiple industries. The company is dedicated to helping entrepreneurs achieve their business goals through tailored financial products and exceptional customer service.

