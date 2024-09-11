Written Resolution Passed - Approved Amendments To The Senior Secured Callable Bond Terms

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Oslo, 11 September 2024

Reference is made to the announcement published by Interoil Exploration and Production ASA (the "Company") on 28 August 2024 regarding summons for a written with respect to the Company's senior secured callable bonds with ISIN NO 001 0729908 (the "Bonds").

The written resolution in respect of the Bonds has been resolved and approved by the Company's bondholders. Please see the attached notice on the written resolution for further information.

Interoil Exploration and Production ASA is a Norwegian based exploration and production company - listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange - with focus on Latin-America. The Company is the operator of several production and exploration assets in Colombia. Interoil currently employs approximately 70 people and is headquartered in Oslo.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

