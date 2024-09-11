Anoto Is Pleased To Report Two New Recruits To The Executive Team

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Stockholm, 11 September 2024 – Anoto Group AB (publ) (“Anoto”) announces today that James Kennedy has been appointed Chief Marketing Officer of Anoto Group AB. James worked for Apple Inc for 9 years in the US and Europe latterly as Director of Marketing Communications, Europe during which time he was involved in 27 product launches, and most recently as Marketing Director of Entain. James brings with him a culture of excellence in execution and a laser focus on fulfilling our customers' needs.



Dr Julia Arnold has been appointed Chief Operating Officer of Anoto Group AB. Julia has a PhD in Financial Economics from Imperial College, has worked at Goldman Sachs and GAM Investments and most recently was the COO of Kait. Julia will use data science to build and execute data led decision making at Anoto.

The Board of Directors of Anoto wish Julia and James the best of success in their new roles.





Kevin Adeson, Chairman of the Board of Directors

About Anoto Group

Anoto is a publicly held Swedish technology company known globally for innovation in the area of information-rich patterns and the optical recognition of those patterns. It is a leader in digital writing and drawing solutions, having historically used its proprietary technology to develop smartpens and related software. These smartpens enrich the daily lives of millions of people around the world. Anoto currently has three main business lines: Livescribe retail, Enterprise Forms and OEM. Anoto also holds a stake in Knowledge AI, a leading AI based education solution company. Anoto is traded on the Small Cap list of Nasdaq Stockholm under ANOT.

