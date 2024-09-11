(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Sept. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Philippines Embedded Finance Business and investment Opportunities Databook - 75+ KPIs on Embedded Lending, Insurance, Payment, and Wealth Segments - Q2 2024 Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The embedded finance industry in the country is expected to grow by 22.7% annually to reach US$1.62 billion in 2024. The embedded finance industry is expected to grow steadily over the forecast period, recording a CAGR of 35.0% from 2024 to 2029. The country's embedded finance revenues will increase from US$1.62 billion in 2024 to reach US$7.28 billion by 2029.
This report offers a comprehensive, data-centric analysis of the embedded finance industry. It covers lending, insurance, payment, wealth and asset-based finance sectors and provides a detailed breakdown of market opportunities and risks across various sectors. With over 75+ KPIs at the country level, this report ensures a thorough understanding of embedded finance market dynamics, market size, and forecast.
The embedded finance sector in the Philippines is on a promising growth trajectory, driven by increasing digital adoption, strategic partnerships, and supportive regulatory changes. Over the past few months, key innovations and product launches have played a crucial role in expanding financial access, particularly for underserved populations. As businesses continue to leverage embedded solutions, the sector is expected to play a vital role in addressing financial inclusion challenges, contributing to broader economic goals like the digital transformation of payments.
Looking ahead, sustained momentum, fueled by further innovations and a supportive regulatory environment, is set to reinforce the embedded finance landscape. With upcoming developments like credit bureau launch and the implementation of regulatory sandbox initiatives, the sector is poised for even greater impact. These advancements will not only enhance competition in financial services but also drive more inclusive access to financial tools, marking a significant step toward a more robust and digitally integrated financial ecosystem in the Philippines.
Product Launches and Innovations
In the past few months, the Philippines has witnessed several key product launches in the embedded finance sector. These launches, such as UNOBank's partnership with Trusting Social to provide AI-driven lending solutions, have significantly enhanced credit access for underserved consumers. Similarly, companies like PayMaya have introduced new features that integrate payment solutions directly into e-commerce platforms, facilitating smoother user transactions. These impressive launches demonstrate the rapid progress in the sector.
The upcoming launch of new credit bureau is anticipated to further strengthen the embedded finance landscape by improving credit assessments and fostering greater financial inclusion. As these innovations unfold, they are expected to drive competitive dynamics in the financial services market, enabling more businesses to leverage embedded finance solutions effectively.
Strategic Partnerships
UNOBank has expanded its offerings by partnering with Trusting Social to provide AI-driven lending solutions, enhancing credit access for underserved consumers.
These partnerships and innovations are expected to drive competitive dynamics in the financial services market, enabling more businesses to leverage embedded finance solutions effectively and contribute to the Philippines' goal of shifting half of its retail payments to digital by the end of 2023.
Regulatory Changes
The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has introduced a draft regulatory sandbox framework, allowing fintech companies to test innovative financial products in a controlled environment. This framework is designed to support the growth of new financial services while ensuring consumer protection. Additionally, the Insurance Commission has issued guidelines for a regulatory sandbox that enables licensed insurance providers to experiment with technological innovations, further promoting the integration of fintech solutions in the insurance sector.
Moreover, the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) continues to advance its strategy for open finance, encouraging collaboration between traditional banks and fintechs to expand access to financial services. These initiatives, along with the significant regulatory developments in the embedded finance sector, collectively reflect a commitment to creating a more robust and inclusive financial ecosystem in the Philippines. The active role of regulatory bodies should reassure the audience about the stability and growth of the sector.
Key Attributes:
| Report Attribute
| Details
| No. of Pages
| 130
| Forecast Period
| 2024 - 2029
| Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024
| $1.6 Billion
| Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029
| $7.3 Billion
| Compound Annual Growth Rate
| 35.0%
| Regions Covered
| Philippines
Scope
Philippines Embedded Finance Market Size and Forecast
Embedded Finance by Key Sectors Retail Logistics Telecommunications Manufacturing Consumer Health Others Embedded Finance by Business Model Platforms Enabler Regulatory Entity Embedded Finance by Distribution Model Own Platforms Third Party Platforms
Philippines Embedded Insurance Market Size and Forecast
Embedded Insurance by Industry Embedded Insurance in Consumer Products Embedded Insurance in Travel & Hospitality Embedded Insurance in Automotive Embedded Insurance in Healthcare Embedded Insurance in Real Estate Embedded Insurance in Transport & Logistics Embedded Insurance in Others Embedded Insurance by Consumer Segments B2B B2C Embedded Insurance by Type of Offering Embedded Insurance in Product Segment Embedded Insurance in Service Segment
Embedded Insurance by Business Model
Platforms Enabler Regulatory Entity Embedded Insurance by Distribution Model Own Platforms Third Party Platforms Embedded Insurance by Distribution Channel Embedded Sales Bancassurance Broker's/IFA's Tied Agents Embedded Insurance by Insurance Type Embedded Insurance in Life Segment Embedded Insurance in Non-Life Segment Embedded Insurance in Non-Life Segment Motor Vehicle Fire and Property Accident and Health General Liability Marine, Aviation and other Transport Other
Philippines Embedded Lending Market Size and Forecast
Embedded Lending by Consumer Segments Business Lending Retail Lending Embedded Lending by B2B Sectors Embedded Lending in Retail & Consumer Goods Embedded Lending in IT & Software Services Embedded Lending in Media, Entertainment & Leisure Embedded Lending in Manufacturing & Distribution Embedded Lending in Real Estate Embedded Lending in Other Embedded Lending by B2C Sectors Embedded Lending in Retail Shopping Embedded Lending in Home Improvement Embedded Lending in Leisure & Entertainment Embedded Lending in Healthcare and Wellness Embedded Lending in Other Embedded Lending by Type BNPL Lending POS Lending Personal Loans Embedded Lending by Business Model Platforms Enabler Regulatory Entity Embedded Lending by Distribution Model Own Platforms Third Party Platforms
Philippines Embedded Payment Market Size and Forecast
Embedded Payment by Consumer Segments B2B B2C Embedded Payment by End-Use Sector Embedded Payment in Retail & Consumer Goods Embedded Payment in Digital Products & Services Embedded Payment in Utility Bill Payment Embedded Payment in Travel & Hospitality Embedded Payment in Leisure & Entertainment Embedded Payment in Health & Wellness Embedded Payment in Office Supplies & Equipment Embedded Payment in Other Embedded Payment by Business Model Platforms Enabler Regulatory Entity Embedded Payment by Distribution Model Own Platforms Third Party Platforms
Philippines Embedded Wealth Management Market Size and Forecast
Philippines Asset Based Finance Management Industry Market Size and Forecast
Asset Based Finance by Type of Asset Hard Assets Soft Assets Asset Based Finance by End Users SME's Large Enterprises
