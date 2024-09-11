Nigeria Embedded Finance Business And Investment Opportunities Databook 2024

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Sept. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Nigeria Embedded Finance Business and investment Opportunities Databook - 75+ KPIs on Embedded Lending, Insurance, Payment, and Wealth Segments - Q2 2024 Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The embedded finance industry in the country is expected to grow by 13.4% annually to reach US$1.11 billion in 2024. The embedded finance industry is expected to grow steadily over the forecast period, recording a CAGR of 25.5% from 2024 to 2029. The country's embedded finance revenues will increase from US$1.11 billion in 2024 to reach US$3.48 billion by 2029.
This report offers a comprehensive, data-centric analysis of the embedded finance industry. It covers lending, insurance, payment, wealth and asset-based finance sectors and provides a detailed breakdown of market opportunities and risks across various sectors. With over 75+ KPIs at the country level, this report ensures a thorough understanding of embedded finance market dynamics, market size, and forecast.
The embedded finance sector in Nigeria has rapidly expanded, driven by innovations like BNPL, investment platforms, and embedded insurance. Strategic partnerships and acquisitions, coupled with supportive regulatory changes, are fueling this growth. As digital payments, lending, and insurance offerings continue to evolve, financial inclusion and convenience for Nigerians are set to improve significantly in the coming months.
Growth in embedded Finance Sector
In the past few months, embedded finance in Nigeria has significantly grown. This growth is driven by the integration of financial services into non-financial platforms, impacting sectors like retail, transportation, and healthcare. The expansion is attributed to a vibrant fintech ecosystem, high mobile penetration, and supportive regulatory initiatives promoting financial inclusion.
In the next few months, the embedded finance market will continue to expand with a focus on improving digital payments, embedded lending, and insurance offerings, transforming how Nigerians access financial services.
Key Developments in embedded Finance Sector
Product Launches and Innovations
Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) Solutions: Various fintech companies have introduced BNPL options, allowing consumers to purchase and pay for them in installments. This trend is gaining traction as embedded finance facilitates the integration of these payment options within e-commerce platforms.
Investment Platforms: Companies like Bamboo and Trove have launched new features that allow users to invest in stocks and mutual funds directly through digital wallets and payment apps. This makes investing more accessible without needing to switch between different applications.
Embedded Insurance Products: Fintechs have begun offering embedded insurance solutions that integrate seamlessly into e-commerce and on-demand service platforms, providing users with coverage options at the point of sale.
Enhanced Digital Payment Solutions: New payment processing capabilities have been introduced by various fintech firms, enabling smoother and more efficient transactions for businesses and consumers alike, particularly in retail and online marketplaces.
Strategic Partnerships
Fintech Partnerships with Non-Financial Entities: Fintech companies in Nigeria are increasingly partnering with businesses across various sectors, such as retail, logistics, telecommunications, and consumer health, to offer embedded finance solutions. These partnerships enable the seamless integration of financial services into non-financial platforms, enhancing convenience and accessibility for consumers.
Mergers and Acquisitions
Moniepoint and Kopo Kopo: Nigerian fintech giant Moniepoint acquired Kenyan firm Kopo Kopo in 2023 to diversify its portfolio and expand its regional presence. This acquisition highlights the trend of mergers and acquisitions in the embedded finance space as companies seek to strengthen their offerings and gain a competitive advantage.
Regulatory Changes
Supportive Regulatory Framework: The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has continued to promote inclusive finance through initiatives such as the regulatory sandbox for fintech innovation. This framework allows fintech companies to test new products in a controlled environment, facilitating the growth of embedded finance solutions.
Licensing of Payment Service Banks (PSBs): The CBN has been actively licensing Payment Service Banks, which are designed to enhance financial inclusion by providing basic banking services to underserved populations. This move supports the integration of financial services into non-financial platforms, fostering the growth of embedded finance.
Focus on Financial Inclusion: The Nigerian government and regulatory bodies have emphasized the importance of financial inclusion, encouraging partnerships between fintech companies and non-financial businesses. This approach aims to extend financial services to unbanked and underbanked populations through embedded finance solutions.
Attachment
Nigerian Embedded Finance Market
