Sertainty Engages MZ Group To Lead Investor Relations And Shareholder Communications

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, September 11, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Sertainty Corporation, a leader in self-protecting data and active intelligence solutions, today announced the engagement of international investor relations firm, MZ Group (MZ) , to lead strategic investor relations and a communications program across key markets.

MZ Group will work closely with Sertainty management to develop and implement a comprehensive capital markets strategy designed to increase the visibility of Sertainty throughout the investment community. The initiative will highlight how Sertainty makes it possible for data to be self-protecting and reactive, resolving data security issues by embedding active intelligence, access controls, risk mitigations, and decision-making within an actively intelligent data file. The Sertainty Data Privacy Platform enables data to actively protect itself by embedding intelligence directly into the data, making privacy both provable and manageable.

MZ has developed a distinguished reputation as a premier resource for institutional investors, brokers, analysts, and private investors. The firm maintains offices across multiple regions worldwide and was recently ranked No. 7 in the world in business communication.

Greg Falesnik, Chief Executive Officer of MZ Group, shared:“As cybercrime continues to pose unprecedented global challenges, projected to cost the world $9.5 trillion by 2024, it's clear that traditional security measures are no longer adequate. Sertainty is at the forefront of addressing this crisis by offering innovative self-protecting data solutions that have already been successfully applied in large-scale, real-world environments. We're excited to partner with Sertainty as they expand their technology into unstructured data and drive the future of secure, zero-trust architecture across the industry.”

Greg Taylor, Chief Executive Officer of Sertainty, added:“At Sertainty, we are on a mission to set a new standard in the form of self-protecting data. We're gaining traction in the market with the addition of new strategic alliances and pioneering the way to a new market sector. We are now accelerating the adoption of the Sertainty Data Privacy Platform by partnering with MZ for strategic counsel to build broader connections within the capital markets and prepare us for capital formation in the coming months and years. We look forward to working with the entire team at MZ Group as we strive to deliver sustainable, long-term value to our shareholders.”

About MZ Group

MZ North America is the US division of MZ Group, a global leader in investor relations with over 250 employees and 800 clients across 12 different exchanges. For over 25 years, MZ has implemented award-winning programs and developed a reputation for delivering tangible results for public and private companies via strategic communications, industry-leading investor outreach, public relations, a market intelligence desk, and a suite of technology solutions, spanning websites, conference call/webcasting, video production, and XBRL/Edgar filing services. MZ maintains a global footprint with professionals located throughout every time zone in North America, as well as Taipei and São Paulo.

For more information, please visit .

About Sertainty

Sertainty Corporation is a technology company that uses a zero-trust methodology to empower data with active intelligence and self-protection. The company has been on a mission to transform how data is secured, governed, and monetized. The company's groundbreaking technology, validated by a 100% score from Veracode, enables data to act as an active participant in its lifecycle. This innovation positions Sertainty as a leader in implementing zero-trust principles at the data level.

Learn more at .

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Some of the statements in this press release may be forward-looking statements or statements of future expectations based on currently available information. Such statements are naturally subject to risks and uncertainties. Factors such as the development of general economic conditions, future market conditions, unusual catastrophic loss events, changes in the capital markets, and other circumstances may cause the actual events or results to be materially different from those anticipated by such statements. Sertainty does not make any representation or warranty, express or implied, as to the accuracy, completeness, or updated status of such statements. Therefore, in no case whatsoever will Sertainty and its affiliates be liable to anyone for any decision made or action taken in conjunction with the information and/or statements in this press release or for any related damages.

Investor Relations Contact:

Lucas A. Zimmerman

Managing Director

MZ Group - MZ North America

(949) 259-4987

...



Nicole Tidwell

Sertainty

...

