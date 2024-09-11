China's Former National Political Advisor Expelled From CPC

(MENAFN- IANS) Beijing, Sep 11 (IANS) Liu Yuejin, a member of the 13th National Committee of the Chinese People's Consultative Conference, has been expelled from the Communist Party of China (CPC), the country's top anti-graft body said in a statement on Wednesday.

The decision was made following an investigation by the CPC Central Commission for Discipline Inspection and the National Commission of Supervision upon the approval of the CPC Central Committee, Xinhua news agency reported.

According to the investigation, Liu has lost his ideals and convictions, been disloyal to the Party and obstructed investigations into his conduct.

He was found to have accepted invitations to banquets as well as ill-gotten gifts and money, kept classified documents without authorization, and engaged in power-for-money deals.

Liu's acts constituted severe breaches of Party discipline and serious duty-related violations, as well as the suspected crime of taking bribes, the statement read.

His illicit gains will be confiscated and his case will be transferred to the procuratorial authorities for examination and prosecution in accordance with the law, according to the statement.